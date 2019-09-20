A 75-36 points advantage at the end of Thursday's match in Blooming Prairie spelled out a quick night for the victorious Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers.
The Class No. 5 Bucs (12-1, 3-0 Gopher Conference) swept the BP Awesome Blossoms (8-9, 1-2 Gopher) by scores of 25-15, 25-9, 25-12.
"It was nice to get another conference win," said WEM coach Crystal Lamont. "Kylie Pittman continues to improve. She is getting smarter with her attack every night she takes the court. Delaney Donahue also hit at a high percentage and has been plying well offensively."
WEM served 11 aces and six errors with a 91.9 in percentage. The Bucs hit at a healthy .279 clip and came up with five blocks.
Pittmann hit .435 and led with 11 kills.
This was WEM's third road match in a row, all of which ended in sweeps. The Bucs are 5-0 overall on the road.
Lamont and her team are fired up for the opportunity coming this weekend at the Class A (and AA) Showcase at the Midwest Volleyball Warehouse in Burnsville.
The event features every ranked team in the state and 22 in total. The Bucs are the tournament's No. 5 seed and drew New Life Academy and Wabasha-Kellogg for Friday's pool play games.
Bracket play begins Saturday morning.
"We are excited for the challenge of playing the top teams in Class A. We know it will make us a better team," Lamont said. "All the top teams are there and it t should be a fun weekend of some great volleyball. What an awesome way to showcase small school volleyball."
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 3, Blooming Prairie 0
W — 25 25 25
B — 15 9 12
WEM statistics — Kylie Pittmann 11; Toryn Richards 9; Delaney Donahue 8; Trista Hering 7; Alex Heuss, Lindsay Condon 1, Ella Michael, Ellie Ready 1 … Assists: Ready 34; Pittmann, Richards, Hering 1 … Aces: Allison Rients, Donahue 4; Richards 3 … Blocks: Hering 3; Lily Grohman, Donahue 1 … Digs: Pittmann 18; Donahue 11; Richards 8; Hering 7; Rients 6; Autumn Taylor 5; Heuss 2; Condon, Michael 1