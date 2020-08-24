After qualifying for five events at last year's Class A state championships — and returning all five athletes from those five events — the Faribault girls swimming and diving team entered this year with lofty expectations.
Now, the goals the Falcons set for themselves may no longer be attainable. It's through no fault of their own, but rather because improving on last year's performance at the state meet will not be possible if there is no state meet due to COVID-19.
“Our goals are to keep getting faster and then if there’s an end of the season meet, which we don’t know, I’d like to get all three of our relays to the state meet," Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. "That’s some goals we have in place right now. We have to get more specific with our goals, but we know we want to try and improve off of last year.”
At the moment, there's been no announcement on the status of the state meet, but there is a conference-only season that's set to start Thursday night.
The Falcons will feature six seniors this year with Abby Larson, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Kayla Kenow, Grace Rechtzigel, McKenzie Gehrke and Amarissa Bednar. Along with Larson, Wray-Raabolle, Rechtzigel and Kenow, incoming sophomore Ava Nelson made up Faribault's state contingent last year.
Larson earned a pair of all-state finishes in the 200-yard freestyle and the 500 freestyle, while Wray-Raabolle did the same in the 100 backstroke, and both joined on the 200 medley relay that advanced to the consolation finals, in addition to the 400 freestyle relay that also competed at state.
There is one significant departure from last year's team in Mara Bauer, who in addition to being part of last year's 200 freestyle relay was also the team's top diver.
What might help, Fuller said, is the amount of younger athletes that have joined the team this year, including three potential divers.
“Most of our new ones are seventh or eighth-grade, so we have a couple years to develop them and hopefully they’ll stay out,” Fuller said.
That team will all join together to compete against themselves, more or less. As a safety precaution this fall, Big 9 Conference swimming and diving teams will be competing against each other virtually.
Each team will compete in their home pool, and then upload results into software that will produce a meet score against the predetermined opposition for that evening.
“This is as close to a regular meet as you can get, and I’m all for the virtual," Fuller said. "The last thing I need to do is to get somebody sick on this team. Virtual, we believe, is the right way to go.”
A bonus, Fuller said, is that if his team is able to keep its quick pace during virtual meets — when his top swimmers won't have anyone to swim against — then logic dictates times will only drop more once a competitor shows up in the next lane.
"I told them, ‘If we can swim fast without another team in the pool, just think of what can happen if at the end of the season we can do it with people in the pool,’" Fuller said. "Who knows what’s going to happen, but if you can motivate yourself, how much more motivated would you be swimming against somebody?”
First meet: Aug. 27 vs. Winona.
Last year's finish: The Falcons snagged sixth at the Big 9 Conference Championships and seventh at the Section 1AA Championships.
Major departures
Mara Bauer
Key returners
Amarissa Bednar, senior
McKenzie Gehrke, senior
Kayla Kenow, senior
Abby Larson, senior
Grace Rechtzigel, senior
Verity Wray-Raabolle, senior
Ava Nelson, sophomore