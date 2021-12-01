Listed below is the roster, schedule and coaching staff for the Faribault wrestling team, in addition to information provided by the coaches on who’s returning, what new athletes can take a leap this season and what the team’s goals are for the coming months.
COACHES
Co-Head coach: Jesse Armbruster 27 years with Faribault, 21st as Head Coach.
Co-Head coach: Jacob Staloch 4th year, 1st as Co-head coach.
Assistant: Dave Wieber (29th year).
Assistant: Brad Babcock (21st year).
Assistant: Kevin Palacios (9th year), Briar Tepp (1st year), Tyler Jakes (3rd year).
ROSTER
Joseph Laabs, senior
Matthew Nelson, senior
Aiden Tobin, senior
Brayden Bottke, junior
Matteo Coleman, junior
Hunter Conrad, junior
Ricky Cordova, junior
Marcos Ramirez, junior
George Soto, junior
Gabe Shatskikh, junior
Cameron Vold, junior
Andrew Flicek, sophomore
JT Hausen, sophomore
Copper Leichtnam, sophomore
Lucas Nelson, sophomore
Alexis Rezac, sophomore
Kamrin Saunders, sophomore
Joseph Steinberg, sophomore
Elliott Viland, sophomore
Isaac Yetzer, sophomore
Bo Bokman, freshman
Zander Dell, freshman
Cameron Ford, freshman
Adam Haefs, freshman
Jayden Hart, freshman
Isreal Lira Pino, freshman
Emmanuel Pineda, freshman
Justin Sanoja, freshman
Chase Vargo, freshman
Lyric Wendt-Kotek, freshman
PROJECTED LINEUP
106 and 113 — Lucas Nelson and Cameron Vold are expected to be at 106 and 113 while being pushed by a couple newcomers at the 9th grade level.
120 — Returning state place winner JT Hausen (23-4) is expected to be at 120. JT was all-conference and all-state last season. Joe Laabs is also expected to battle here.
126 — Freshman Bo Bokman (23-5) is expected to hold down the 126 spot. Bo was also all-conference and four of his five losses came to the same all-state wrestler in classic battles.
132 — All Conference Elliott Viland (23-4) is slated to start at 132, but will be pushed by a strong younger group.
138 — All-Conference Isaac Yetzer (18-7) looks strong at 138 for the Falcons. He will be challenged by junior Ricky Cordova, who was unable to compete last year, but is back this season.
145 — Several experienced wrestlers expecting to compete for the starting spot. The early front runner is letter winner Hunter Conrad (3-6). Long and lean he will give fits to his opponents.
152 — May have some of the best wrestle-offs in the room. Front runner is sophomore,Joey Steinberg who is back this season after missing last season to an injury. Joey is competitive and will fill into the line-up nicely.
160 — Looks to belong to letter winner Cooper Leichtnam (12-12) last season. A strong and competitive athlete, we look for Cooper to have a solid season for us. He will be challenged by several young and upcoming wrestlers trying to make their way into the line-up.
170 — Will be Aiden Tobin’s (19-3) spot. A senior captain who is closing in on 100 wins this season is a great technician. Aiden was all-conference last season and unfortunately missed postseason two years ago to an injury and last season to a COVID shut down. Look for Aiden to make some noise!
182, 195, 220 — Will likely be the familiar faces of three headed junior monsters Marcos Ramirez (13-8), George Soto (19-9), and Gabe Shatskikh (16-8). All three have been in the starting line-up for the past two seasons and have plenty of knowledge, skill, and strength. George and Gabe were all-conference honor mention last year.
Hwt. — Will be a wrestle by committee to start the season. That is until Matt Nelson, Matteo Coleman or Emmanuel Pineda challenge for the spot and win outright honors to anchor the team.
2020-21 RECAP
Last season the Falcons finished the season 20-3 and were named Big Nine Champs along with Owatonna and Northfield. The Falcons beat Northfield and then lost late in the season to Owatonna. The boys made an early exit from team sections as they unfortunately had to sit several key members of the squad due to COVID-19 contact tracing policies.
2021-22 OUTLOOK
While the Falcons are young, we expect to compete for Big Nine and Section 1AAA supremacy. Bokman, Hausen, Viland, Yetzer, and Tobin have all spent time in the state ranking over the past two seasons. These young men along with the upper weights of Soto, Ramirez, and Shatskikh give the Falcons a balanced line-up that will compete! Vold, Conrad and Nelson competed mostly on JV last season, but were 27-2 combined on the JV team. They are expected to fill in the lineup with experience.
COMPETITION
2021-22 will be competitive for the Falcons. Expecting to again compete for the Big 9 and Section 1AAA titles. We face a strong schedule that features many teams who have been ranked the past couple seasons. Iron sharpens iron!
The Falcons open the 2021-22 season at their home invite on Dec. 4th. The event will include Northfield, Owatonna and Stillwater just to name a few powers!
2021-22 SCHEDULE
Saturday, Dec. 4 — Faribault Dick Shiels Invite, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 9 — Faribault, NRHEG at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 5 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 10 — Faribault, Eastview at Farmington, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 16 — Owatonna, Rochester John Marshall at Faribault, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18 — Monticello Invite, 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29-Thursday, Dec. 30 — Rumble on the Red, Fargo Dome
Friday, Jan. 7 — Faribault, Belle Plaine at Jordan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 13 — Mankato East, Winona at Faribault, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 15 — Stillwater Invite, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 20 — Faribault, Mankato West at Rochester Century, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 22 — Eastview Invite, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 27 — Faribault, Northfield at Albert Lea, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 29 — Faribault, Hastings, Tri-City United at Prior Lake, 9 a.m.
Friday, Feb. 4 — Faribault at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 5 — Armstrong Invite, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 10 — Austin, Cannon Falls at Faribault, 5 p.m.