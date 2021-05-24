First wins of the season at No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles highlighted Faribault's day Saturday at the Big 9 Conference championships in Rochester.
Thomas Drenth and Carsen Kramer faced off against Albert Lea's Dylan Carlson and Jamison Trutwin in the first round of the No. 2 doubles bracket, and came away with a 6-1, 7-5 victory.
"In watching their match compared against previous matches of the year, these two looked like a doubles team that communicated well and played in sync together," Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. "They were able to plan out a strategy that easily won them their first set 6-0 and their hard work and perseverance gave them a 7-5 win in the second set."
In the No. 3 doubles bracket, the Falcon duo of Buay Lual and Long Duong drew Austin's pair of Logan Hillman and Timothy Perez in their first-round match. Similar to at No. 2 doubles, Lual and Duong cruised in the first set before holding on in the second set to record a 6-0, 7-5 victory.
In the second set, the two teams were tied at five games apiece before Faribault broke Austin's serve to take a 6-5 advantage.
"This set up Buay to serve with Long at the net which is a great combo for this team," Anderson said. "After a rough game start, Buay served out the game well with Long assisting him at the net as needed."
Both teams lost their second-round matches, with Drenth and Kramer falling 6-0, 6-0 to second-seeded Rochester Mayo, and Lual and Duong losing 6-0, 6-0 against third-seeded Winona.
Faribault's other win Saturday came from Brandon Petricka in the No. 3 singles bracket. Petricka cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory in his first-round match against Albert Lea's Adam Semple before a second-round match against Owatonna's Caleb Schuler, who won 6-2, 6-1.
"The last time these two played each other was early in the season and Caleb won 6-0, 6-0," Anderson said. "While Brandon gave full effort, hustled well to cover the court, and could even maintain strong rallies against Caleb, but it wasn’t quite enough."
Elsewhere, Andrew Chou lost his first-round match in the No. 1 singles bracket against Mankato West's Brian Lewis 6-1, 6-3, Harrison Gibbs lost a first-round battle against Red Wing's Jacob Werner 7-5, 4-6, 10-2, and the No. 1 doubles team of Carson Reuvers and Carter Sietsema fell against Northfield's Tate Sand and Soren Richardson 6-0, 6-1.
Faribault next hosts Winona on Monday afternoon in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament, with the winner advancing to play Tuesday afternoon at top-seeded Rochester Mayo.