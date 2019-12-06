COACHES
Head coach: Dean Weasler, seventh year
Assistant coaches: Nate Nawrocki, fourth year; Dan Pumper, seventh year; Josh Nawrocki, first year; and Brett Vogelsberg, first year
KEY PLAYERS
Leighton Weasler, senior, F/D — Weasler enters his fourth season on varsity and was all-conference honorable mention. He led the team with 17 assists and was second with 24 points. Weasler is versatile with solid penalty kill shot blocking, great hands and puck skills.
Zack Slinger, sophomore, F — Slinger's 21 goals tripled any other Falcon. He also had a team high 28 points, which helped him to all-conference honors in his second varsity season. He works hard and is proficient in the tough areas on the ice.
Zach Siegert, junior, F — Siegert enters his fourth year on varsity. He's a strong skater with a heavy shot who produced four assists and four goals.
Grady Goodwin, sophomore, D — Goodwin moves the puck well and is a good skater. The all-conference honorable mention can do a little bit of everything and finished with four goals and nine assists last season.
Jordan Nawrocki, junior, F/D — Nawrocki plays with heart and is not afraid to get into the corners. The three-year letter winner has good ice vision and knows how to deliver the puck as demonstrated by nine assists, which tied for second on the team.
Spencer Ell, senior, G — Ell enters his third year on varsity. He's one of the team leaders who controls the game and can make athletic saves. He split time last year, collecting a 6-5-1 record and leading with a .889 save percentage.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Jake Dolter, senior, G — Dolter and Ell expect to split time in net once again after posting similar stats. Dolter posted a 6-5 record with a .888 save percentage and a team best 2.98 goals allowed.
Noah Murphy, senior, F — Murphy was second on the team with eight goals last season. He's one of several viable scoring options.
Braden Schroeder, senior, F — Schroeder collected four goals and four assists and could have a larger role in 2019-2020.
MOVED ON
Daniel Drevlow, D — Drevlow provided toughness on defense and was a leader for a young team in 2018-19. He had six assists.
Owen Williamson, D — Williamson was the other senior leader on last year's team. He finished with four assists and a goal.
SEASON OUTLOOK
Faribault has been a young team the past two seasons. That's no longer the case. The Falcons improved from 9-15-2 (4-9-2 Big 9) in 2017-18 to 12-11-1 (6-8-1) a season ago. The Falcons are hopeful to make another leap and ascend from the middle of the Big 9 standings. There was no dominant team in Section 1 last year, so the Falcons will look to make some noise in the postseason after a first-round exit last winter.
COACHSPEAK
"I am excited for the season to start. We have some adversity to face early on this season but will come out of it a stronger team. Our leadership needs to help keep the team focused on the task at hand and avoid outside distractions. Our dedication to the weight room has been awesome and I look forward to the team getting stronger throughout the season." — Dean Weasler
BY THE NUMBERS
6-2-1 — The Falcons' record in one-goal games last season.
91.8 — The percent of total points returning for Faribault in 2019-20.