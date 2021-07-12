The Faribault Lakers picked up a pair of Dakota-Rice-Scott League victories Friday and Sunday against the Webster Sox and Veseli Warriors.
The two victories improve Faribault's mark in the DRS to 11-6, which is good enough for a tie for second place with Union Hill among teams that play in Region 3C.
Faribault next plays a non-league game Wednesday night at River Falls, before hosting the New Market Muskies on Friday night and travelling to Prior Lake on Sunday afternoon.
Faribault 6, Webster 0
Nate Rost and Joey Grote combined to limit the Sox to only four hits and two walks on Friday night at Bell Field in Faribault. Rost started the game and fired six scoreless innings while surrendering the four hits and striking out five batters.
From there, Joey Grote handled the final three frames while not allowing a hit, walking one batter and striking out six others.
Offensively, Nate Rost launched a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning to boost Faribault's lead to 3-0. The Lakers scored first in the bottom of the second when Tyler Francis scampered home on Mitch Johnson's RBI single.
Faribault extended its lead with two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, when Francis scored on an error and Adam Kline was driven in by Grote's RBI single. The Lakers added their final run in the bottom of the eighth, when Jack Jandro led off with a triple and beat the throw home on Shane Gunderson's ground ball.e
Faribault 8, Veseli 1
Five runs in the top of the eighth inning turned what was a tense afternoon for the Lakers into a more run-of-the-mill looking victory against one of the bottom teams in the DRS.
Faribault scored once in the top of the second with Matt Lane's solo home run and once in the top of the sixth when Lane drove in Danny Pierce with an RBI single, before Veseli scratched a run back to make it 2-1 after six innings.
In that top of the eighth, Faribault took advantage of three Veseli errors to pile up five runs. Nate Rost and Adam Kline both worked walks, while Blake Langerud was hit by a pitch to provide three more baserunners without a hit for the Lakers.
Dylan Valentyn's single was the only hit of the five-run inning. Nate Rost then hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth for further breathing room.
On the mound, Egan Bonde fired seven innings to earn the win while allowing only four hits, three walks and a run to go with four strikeouts. Joey Grote tossed two scoreless innings to close it out. He surrendered three hits and a walk, but struck out four batters to not allow a run.