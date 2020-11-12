The Bethlehem Academy defense had trouble stopping Winona Cotter's passing attack and quarterback Cole Gilbertson all night, but notched the one stop it needed to escape with a 27-26 victory Wednesday night in the regular-season finale at Bruce Smith Field.
After Gilbertson tossed his fourth touchdown with seven seconds remaining to trim BA's lead to 27-26, the Ramblers opted to try for a game-winning two-point conversion, but Gilbertson's pass fell incomplete.
Winona Cotter (1-4) had attempted to kick a PAT after its first touchdown, but after the attempt was blocked it chose to try for two-point conversions after its next three touchdowns.
For Bethlehem Academy (2-4), junior running back Brady Strodtman accounted for all four of his team's touchdowns.
The Cardinals surged ahead 21-20 with Strodtman's 15-yard rushing touchdown with 3:31 left in the third quarter. Strodtman also scored with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter to provide BA a 27-20 lead, and finished with 245 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 28 attempts, in addition to turning his one reception into a 30-yard touchdown.
Cotter claimed a 6-0 lead with a Gilbertson 25-yard touchdown pass with 5:27 left in the first quarter before Strodtman scored on a 7-yard rush with 36 seconds remaining in the first quarter to give BA a 7-6 lead.
With 6:13 left in the second quarter, the Cardinals stretched that lead to 14-6 with Bo Dienst's 30-yard pass to Strodtman, before Cotter scored and added a two-point conversion with 1:30 left in the half to tie the game 14-14 entering halftime.
The Ramblers snatched a 20-14 lead with 6:59 left in the third quarter with another touchdown pass from Gilbertson before Strodtman's two second-half touchdown runs provided enough buffer to escape with the win.
For the game, Gilbertson completed 17 of 30 passes for 251 yards, four touchdowns and in interception, and Cotter wide receiver Payton Weifenbach hauled in eight receptions for 95 yards and Luke Gardner caught a pair of touchdown passes.
In addition to Strodtman's standout day on the ground, Elliot Smith finished with 5.5 tackles, half a sack, and perhaps most importantly converted 3 of 4 PAT attempts.