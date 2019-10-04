In an important game for Bethlehem Academy to stay atop the Gopher standings, Medford came into the Cardinals’ home territory and followed to sweep them by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-21.
The Tigers (11-6 overall, 4-1 conference) snapped a two-game losing skid with the win, taking advantage of some sloppy play from BA (7-12 overall, 4-1 conference).
“We beat ourselves tonight. Medford was scrappy and made some nice plays, but our errors are what did us in,” said BA head coach Christine Bothun. “We cannot play and win a match against a strong team with 14, 15, & 13 errors (per game).
Lexi Boyd led the Cardinals with 10 kills while contributing three digs. Kate Trump followed with four kills and 11 digs. Brianna Radatz led the team with 19 digs, with Haley Lang right behind her with 17 digs.
Although it wasn’t the result Bothun wanted, BA’s head coach said it wasn’t for lack of effort.
“We came out with great energy tonight and did a nice job with our blocking. Our attackers had a great night overall - hitting 92/101 - 91 percent. Our defense held Medford to three kills in the first game. However, we could not overcome our errors to get the win.”
The Cardinals are back in action 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Hayfield (11-9 overall, 4-2 conference).
Medford 3, BA 0
M — 25 25 25
B — 18 15 21
BA statistics - Kills: Lexi Boyd 10, Lindsay Hanson 6, Kate Trump 4, Kennedy Tutak 3, Kaitlyn Kotek 3, Haley Lang 2 … Setting Assists: Reagan Kangas 9, Kotek 7 … Assist Blocks: Tutak 5, Boyd 4, Hanson 4, Ashley 3, Lang 2 … Aces: Lang, Malia Hunt 1, Trump 1 … Digs: Brianna Radatz 19, Lang 17, Trump 11, Kotek 6, Kangas 5, Boyd 3, Ashley 2, Hanson 2, Mia Potter 1