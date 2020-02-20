The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys basketball team got off to an uncharacteristically slow start during its non-conference game at Belle Plaine on Thursday, as the Bucs had just eight points on the scoreboard after about 11 minutes of play. But WEM went on a 29-9 run over the final seven minutes of the first period to take the momentum, even though the Tigers went into halftime with a 38-37 lead.
The WEM offense stayed hot in the second half, allowing the Bucs to take the lead, then slowly pull away and eventually win by a score of 85-74.
Grant McBroom led the way with 26 points, followed by Domanik Paulson with 23. Paulson was instrumental in sparking the WEM offense, as he drained four consecutive 3-pointers in the first half.
Zack Sticken tallied 22 points, including a pair of big 3-pointers in the first half and four consecutive 3-pointers in the second half. Most impressively, Sticken was a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor.
Cole Kokoschke made all five of his shots and finished with 11 points, while Dylan Androli scored two points and Matthew VanHoubt chipped in one point.
Ranked No. 5 in Class A, WEM is now 23-2 overall.