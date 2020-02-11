The Kenyon-Wanamingo girls basketball team played against possibly its toughest opponent yet Monday when the Knights hosted Class AA No. 3 Rochester Lourdes. The Eagles proved worthy of their ranking by besting the Knights 66-35 for their ninth win in a row.
With the win, Rochester Lourdes is now 20-2 overall, including an 11-2 record against its Hiawatha Valley League opponents. K-W, meanwhile, fell to 8-16 overall and 1-12 in conference play following its fifth loss in a row.
Riley Dummer led the Knights with seven points and also finished with four rebounds and two assists. Tessa Erlandson tallied six points, while Morgyn Schaefer and Nicole Woock chipped in five apiece.
Sydney Burow contributed four points, four rebounds and two assists, and Madi Luebke scored three points to go along with four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Cera Crouse finished with three points and three rebounds, Julianna Boyum chipped in two points and Megan Mattson scored one.
The Knights wrap up their regular season slate this week with home games against Triton (12-11, 4-8 HVL) on Tuesday and Southland (10-11) on Friday.