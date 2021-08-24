Losing seven seniors — three of which were named first-team all-state — typically means a rebuilding year is in the works.
While the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team isn't starting 2021 at the same heights it ended 2020, when it knocked off defending Class A champions Minneota to finish the abbreviated season undefeated, the Buccaneers still move up to Class AA and start the campaign as the No. 7-ranked team in their new surroundings.
That's not bad for a rebuilding year.
A big reason why WEM is not projected to take a major step backwards is it still features five seniors and two sophomores that all played a role in last year's success. Buccaneer coach Crystal Lamont still says to expect her team to look different this season.
"We lost a great deal of experience and offensive power from our team," Lamont said. "This team will be more defensively focused and will have to be more precise and intentional about our offensive attack."
That's largely because the orchestrators of WEM's lethal attack last season have mostly departed, with setter Ellie Ready and powerful outside hitters Toryn Richards and Kylie Pittmann graduating.
What the Buccaneers do return, however, provides a solid base for Lamont's anticipated defensive stalwarts. Seniors Alex Huess and Riley Sammon both enjoyed breakout seasons in 2020 at middle hitter, and now are both set to potentially breakout even more.
"Alex made big gains in 2020 and would have improved more with a full season," Lamont said. "She is a smart player who is driven to succeed. She has gotten stronger and hit at a high percentage for our team. We will count on her to score more for our offense this season and continue her strong blocking.
"Riley was getting better and more confident every time she took the floor in 2020," Lamont continued. "She is a strong hitter who is learning how to read the defense and be smart with her attack. She is an instinctive blocker who will help our defensive success."
Senior Rylee Pelant returns after playing as a defensive specialist last year, and in addition to her ability to keep the ball in the air, she also deploys a tactical serve capable of stealing points.
Senior Mikaya Schuster, meanwhile, is stepping into the primary setter role this season, while Grace Petersen provides some offensive thump and defensive fortitude as a right-side hitter. Sophomore Claire Bohlen and Alayna Atherton both lettered last year as freshmen, but are now looking to make tangible, on-court impacts.
That returning group will be supplemented by a wave of graduations from the junior varsity team, which Lamont credits coach Ken Trnka with preparing to make the jump to varsity.
"They have had a great deal of success and are excited about the challenge," Lamont said. "They are an athletic group that can chase down balls and make it difficult for the other team to score points. We won’t be a flashy team. We will be a scrappy team that will need to develop the grit and determination to win the long volleys. I know they have it in them and am excited to see the team grow throughout the season."
ROSTER
Alex Huess, senior
Rylee Pelant, senior
Grace Petersen, senior
Riley Sammon, senior
Mikaya Schuster, senior
Jordan Green, junior
Jessica Hilpipre, junior
Daelyn Judd, junior
Jaedyn Morrow, junior
Addyson Taylor, junior
Emma Woratschka, junior
Alayna Atherton, sophomore
Grace Baker, sophomore
Claire Bohlen, sophomore
Josephine Volkmann, sophomore