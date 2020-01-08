The Class 1A eighth-ranked Faribault Falcons’ girls hockey team had no trouble at Albert Lea on Tuesday evening, as the Falcons dominated the Tigers with six goals in the first period and four in the second on their way to an eventual 11-1 final score.
Four Falcons scored multiple goals in the game, including Isabelle Stephes with three, Olivia Williamson with three, Abigail Goodwin with three and Haley Lang with two.
Stephes now has eight goals this season thanks to her best game so far. She put Faribault ahead with her first goal of the night just 42 seconds into the game, with an assist from Williamson. Williamson then scored the team’s next two goals; her first goal was unassisted and came just two minutes after Stephes’ goal, while her second goal came at the 9:12 mark, with assists from Stephes and Lang.
Goodwin then got in on the action with back-to-back goals at the 11:34 mark and the 14:51 mark. Goodwin’s first goal was an even strength goal with an assist from Grace McCoshen, while her second goal was a short-handed one with assists from McCoshen and Rylie Starkson.
Lang closed the first period with a power play goal, assisted by Williamson, allowing the Falcons to head into the second period with a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers (8-11 overall, 5-5 Big 9 Conference) scored their lone goal just 36 seconds into the second period, but Faribault tacked on four more goals throughout the middle of the period to turn an already big lead into an insurmountable one.
Faribault had previously defeated Albert Lea 4-2 in the first game of the season, and the Falcons have obviously come a long way since then.
Williamson now has 31 goals on the season, with Goodwin up to 20 and Lang up to 13.
The Falcons have won six in a row and are now 15-2 on the year and 11-2 in the Big 9 Conference. Their next game is a non-conference game on Friday evening on the road against Class 1A’s No. 10-ranked team, the Rochester Lourdes Eagles (10-7 overall).