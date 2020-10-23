After a strong first set, the Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team faded Thursday night in a 14-25, 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 loss at Byron.
Freshman Rachel Ryan led the way defensively with a team-high 17 digs, while junior Julia Dahl added eight digs, sophomore Tessa Erlandson and sophomore Josi Quam each pitched in seven digs, and sophomore Sidney Majerus contributing six digs.
Junior Leah Berg, junior Stella Rechtzigel and sophomore Grace Nystuen each soared for a pair of blocks as well.
Offensively, Erlandson paced the Knights with 11 kills, while Dahl and Berg both finished with four kills, and Quam dished out 21 assists.
K-W is off until Thursday, Oct. 29, when it hosts Class AA No. 1 Stewartville.