GRAND FORKS — Christmas arrived early for the University of North Dakota hockey coaching staff.
Scott Morrow, an elite senior defenseman at Shattuck-St. Mary’s Prep School, gave a verbal commitment Friday to play his college hockey at UND.
Morrow is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound right-handed shooting blue liner from Darien, Conn., who has been garnering attention for his dynamic offensive abilities. He’s currently the second-leading scorer for Shattuck-St. Mary’s prep team with 14 goals and 47 points in 29 games.
Morrow said he talked to multiple schools in every college hockey conference, but didn’t name any finalists.
He is expected to play one year of junior hockey next season — his destination is still unknown — then come to campus in the fall of 2021.
“Over the last three or four years, I took a lot of unofficial visits,” Morrow said. “I had never really gotten to a place where I felt, definitively, that this is the place I want to be. That feeling was obvious for me at UND and that’s why I chose to make my decision.
“I was super impressed with the coaching staff. Obviously, the facilities are amazing. The thing that attracted me the most was how it developed NHL players and gave me everything I could ever want in terms of resources to succeed. That’s what motivated me to want to go there.”
Morrow had offers to go to college next season from some schools, but ultimately decided a year of juniors would be beneficial.
“I thought that was the best thing for me,” said Morrow, who was on campus earlier this week. “I’m fortunate enough to get an opportunity to go to UND.”
Morrow continues a run of big-time defenseman recruits for UND, which is currently the nation’s No. 1-ranked team.
The current stable of defenseman commits features Detroit Red Wings draft pick Cooper Moore, potential 2020 first-rounders Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven, draft-eligible blue liner Mitchell Miller, 19-year-old Luke Bast and East Grand Forks Senior High sophomore Trey Ausmus.
Morrow isn’t eligible for the NHL Draft until 2021, but is trending toward being picked in the top half of that event.
“I consider myself an offensive defenseman with an ability to run a power play,” Morrow said. “I also take pride in my defensive game. I know that defense comes first. That’s an area that has grown in the last couple years. My offense has always been there, but I’m really proud of the strides I’ve taken defensively.”
Morrow said defense will continue to be an area of focus in the next year and a half before he arrives in Grand Forks.
“I want to continue to get stronger and faster,” he said. “My acceleration is something I continue to work on. It’s been a main focus for me. The defensive side of my game is still a work in progress. I’m putting in work, watching video and working in practice to develop that side of my game.”