Following Friday’s loss, the Falcon girls were back on the court Saturday afternoon for a non-conference game in New Ulm, where the Eagles built a 33-23 halftime lead and outlasted the Falcons for a 72-64 win.
Although the Falcons are still searching for their first win of the season, they saw some encouraging signs on Saturday, particularly from Zoe Fronk, as the senior turned in what was easily her best performance of the season by scoring 22 points.
Kylie Petricka also had a strong game with 12 points, Maryn Hart finished with 10 points and Isabel Herda chipped in eight.
Meghan Swanson and Kelsie Demars scored four each and Payton Ross and Otaifo Esenabhalu chipped in two apiece to complete the scoring.
Faribault (0-19 overall, 0-16 Big 9 Conference) will take on Rochester Century (6-13, 5-10 Big 9) on Tuesday in Rochester.