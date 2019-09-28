Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (3-2 overall, 3-1 conference) rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns Friday to earn a 43-0 homecoming victory over Cleveland (0-5 overall, 0-4 conference).
Three Buccaneers registered at least one rushing touchdown, with juniors Jaden Taylor (88 yards, 1 TD) and Brant Melchert (48 yards, 1 TD) combining for 136 yards on the ground.
Junior quarterback Grant McBroom passed for 67 yards and ran for 17 more, finishing with two total touchdowns.
WEM looks for their third straight win 7 p.m. Friday at Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity.