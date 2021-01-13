POTENTIAL VARSITY LINEUP
106 — Bo Bokman, JT Hausen, Lucas Nelson
113 — JT Hausen, Bo Bokman, Lucas Nelson, Cameron Vold, Joe Laabs
120 — Elliott Viland, Tyler Boyd
126 — Tyler Boyd, Elliott Viland
132 — Isaac Yetzer, Willie Potter
138 — Gael Ramirez, D'Shaun Davis, Ben Boyd
145 — Gael Ramirez, D'Shaun Davis, Copper Leichtnam, Hunter Conrad
152 — Aiden Tobin, Owen Schultz
160 — Cael Casteel , Christian Velazquez
170 — George Soto, Marcos Ramirez
182 — Marcos Ramirez, George Soto
195 — Gabe Shatskikh, George Soto, Marcos Ramirez
220 — Gabe Shatskikh
285 — Brady Beske, Mason Karn
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 15 — vs. NRHEG, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 16 — at Mankato West, Sibley East, 11 a.m.
Jan. 21 — vs. Austin, Lakeville South, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 23 — at Mankato East, Mankato West, 11 a.m.
Jan. 28 — vs. Eagan, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 — vs. Eastview, Byron, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 2 — vs. Austin, Northfield, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 4 — vs. Winona, Goodhue, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 9 — vs. Albert Lea, Winona, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 18 — at Rochester Mayo, Chatfield, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 20 — vs. Albert Lea, Pine Island, 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 25 — at Mankato East, Scott West, 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 27 — at Rochester John Marshall, Owatonna, 11 a.m.
March 4 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
KEY MATCHUPS
Feb. 9 vs. Albert Lea, Winona — By Albert Lea's standards, last season's 5-5 record in the Big 9 Conference was one of the more abnormal results of the season. That included a 40-30 loss against Faribault, which took Albert Lea's position near the top of the conference standings. This season, the Tigers enter with four of their wrestlers ranked individually with sophomore Aiven Wasmoen at No. 7 in the 113-pound weight class, junior Cameron Davis at No. 10 in the 138-pound weight class, sophomore Cole Glazier at No. 7 in the 152-pound weight class and senior Caleb Talamantes at No. 8 in the 160-pound weight class. Faribault can counter with freshman JT Hausen, who after posting a 30-5 record at 106 as an eighth grader starts this season ranked No. 9 in the 113-pound weight class. The Falcons do feature a stable of wrestlers in the middle weight that aren't starting the season ranked, but did enjoy success last season. Senior Tyler Boyd finished 18-9 at 113, freshman Isaac Yetzer was 22-12 at 120 and senior Gael Ramirez was 29-7 at 126. Winona, meanwhile, is led by seniors Logan Hennigson (No. 9 at 132) and Zander Rusert (No. 7 at 285).
Feb. 18 at Rochester Mayo, Chatfield — A season ago, Faribault was able to beat Rochester Mayo 49-20 in the regular season to secure third place in the Big 9 Conference. In the Section 1AAA quarterfinal, however, the Spartans exacted their revenge with a 39-26 victory to eliminate the Falcons. Rochester Mayo enters the season with a pair of seniors ranked individually with Marshall Peters at No. 6 in the 138-pound weight class and Dedric Burger at No. 9 in the 220-pound weight class. Chatfield, meanwhile, starts the season ranked No. 11 in Class A and has wrestlers individually ranked at 132, 160, 170 and 220.