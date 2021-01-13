Isaac Yetzer wrestling

Faribault freshman Isaac Yetzer finished with a 22-12 record as an eighth grader. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

 By JASON HOMMES jhommes@faribault.com

POTENTIAL VARSITY LINEUP

106 — Bo Bokman, JT Hausen, Lucas Nelson

113 — JT Hausen, Bo Bokman, Lucas Nelson, Cameron Vold, Joe Laabs

120 — Elliott Viland, Tyler Boyd

126 — Tyler Boyd, Elliott Viland

132 — Isaac Yetzer, Willie Potter

138 — Gael Ramirez, D'Shaun Davis, Ben Boyd

145 — Gael Ramirez, D'Shaun Davis, Copper Leichtnam, Hunter Conrad

152 — Aiden Tobin, Owen Schultz

160 — Cael Casteel , Christian Velazquez

170 — George Soto, Marcos Ramirez

182 — Marcos Ramirez, George Soto

195 — Gabe Shatskikh, George Soto, Marcos Ramirez

220 — Gabe Shatskikh

285 — Brady Beske, Mason Karn

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 15 — vs. NRHEG, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 16 — at Mankato West, Sibley East, 11 a.m.

Jan. 21 — vs. Austin, Lakeville South, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 — at Mankato East, Mankato West, 11 a.m.

Jan. 28 — vs. Eagan, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 — vs. Eastview, Byron, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 — vs. Austin, Northfield, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 4 — vs. Winona, Goodhue, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 9 — vs. Albert Lea, Winona, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 18 — at Rochester Mayo, Chatfield, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 20 — vs. Albert Lea, Pine Island, 10:30 a.m.

Feb. 25 — at Mankato East, Scott West, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 — at Rochester John Marshall, Owatonna, 11 a.m.

March 4 — vs. Rochester John Marshall, 5:30 p.m.

KEY MATCHUPS

Feb. 9 vs. Albert Lea, Winona — By Albert Lea's standards, last season's 5-5 record in the Big 9 Conference was one of the more abnormal results of the season. That included a 40-30 loss against Faribault, which took Albert Lea's position near the top of the conference standings. This season, the Tigers enter with four of their wrestlers ranked individually with sophomore Aiven Wasmoen at No. 7 in the 113-pound weight class, junior Cameron Davis at No. 10 in the 138-pound weight class, sophomore Cole Glazier at No. 7 in the 152-pound weight class and senior Caleb Talamantes at No. 8 in the 160-pound weight class. Faribault can counter with freshman JT Hausen, who after posting a 30-5 record at 106 as an eighth grader starts this season ranked No. 9 in the 113-pound weight class. The Falcons do feature a stable of wrestlers in the middle weight that aren't starting the season ranked, but did enjoy success last season. Senior Tyler Boyd finished 18-9 at 113, freshman Isaac Yetzer was 22-12 at 120 and senior Gael Ramirez was 29-7 at 126. Winona, meanwhile, is led by seniors Logan Hennigson (No. 9 at 132) and Zander Rusert (No. 7 at 285).

Feb. 18 at Rochester Mayo, Chatfield — A season ago, Faribault was able to beat Rochester Mayo 49-20 in the regular season to secure third place in the Big 9 Conference. In the Section 1AAA quarterfinal, however, the Spartans exacted their revenge with a 39-26 victory to eliminate the Falcons. Rochester Mayo enters the season with a pair of seniors ranked individually with Marshall Peters at No. 6 in the 138-pound weight class and Dedric Burger at No. 9 in the 220-pound weight class. Chatfield, meanwhile, starts the season ranked No. 11 in Class A and has wrestlers individually ranked at 132, 160, 170 and 220.

