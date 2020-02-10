The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown girls basketball team took down Medford by a score of 59-58 in overtime back on Dec. 20, but the Tigers got their revenge Friday with a 57-43 win in Medford.
The loss was WEM’s third in a row, and it dropped the Bucs into a three-way tie with Medford and Blooming Prairie atop of the Gopher Conference standings.
WEM came into the game ranked No. 7 in Class A, but the Bucs have now lost three in a row and are in danger of losing out on a possible conference championship. They play next at Blooming Prairie on Tuesday.
Medford went 0-2 against WEM and Blooming Prairie in the first half of the conference slate, but the Tigers have gone 8-1 since mid-January and are set to play the Awesome Blossoms for the second time Friday.
The 43 points allowed by the Tigers was more than a dozen below WEM’s season average, though the Bucs appear to have slipped into a bit of a funk in their last three games. They are 0-3 since beating NRHEG on Tuesday, Jan. 28 and have averaged just 40.3 points per game in that span.
Medford went on an 11-4 run to close the first half, and while the Bucs have been able to rally their way to victory several times this season, they couldn’t catch the Tigers Friday, especially with Medford opening the second half on a 16-9 run.
WEM shot 28% in the game and turned the ball over 24 times. The Bucs’ defense struggled to contain Medford’s Emma Kniefel and Izzy Reuvers, who finished with 23 points and 14 points, respectively.
Brielle Bartelt led the Bucs with 15 points, followed by Toryn Richards with 13, Ellie Ready with nine and Trista Hering with six, but Medford held the rest of the WEM roster scoreless.