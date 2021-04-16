The Faribault boys and girls track and field teams both competed Thursday afternoon at Alexander Park, and the girls finished in second place with 71 points in a quadrangular behind Owatonna (153) and ahead of Albert Lea (19) and Minnesota Academy for the Deaf (8).
The boys team, meanwhile, won a triangular with 119 points ahead of Albert Lea (46) and Minnesota Academy for the Deaf (15).
The Falcons soared to first in the boys competition with the help of 10 individual titles. Alex Leet won both the shot put and the discus, Taylor Day sped to first in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, Owen Carlin claimed first in the triple jump, AJ Worrall leapt to first in the long jump, Gael Ramirez flew to first in the pole vault, Carter Johnson won the 300 hurdles, Jackson Reb motored to first in the mile run by just .09 seconds and Cristian Escobar powered to first in the 110 hurdles.
Faribault also won the 800 relay with Carlin, Worral, Ben Boyd and Johnny Frank, and the 400 relay with Worrall, Escobar, Day and Blake Vinar.
The girls team was helped by individual titles from Miller Munoz in the 300 hurdles, Gabrielle Yetzer in the two-mile run and McKenzie Gehrke in the pole vault.
Other top-three finishes for the Falcons included Munoz (2nd in 100 hurdles), Ruby Gernandt (2nd in mile), Brynn Beardsley (3rd in mile), Ashley Underdahl (2nd in pole vault)and Thalia Trebelhorn (3rd in discus).
The girls team next competes Tuesday in a quadrangular at Winona that also includes Austin and Northfield, while the boys team hosts a Tuesday quadrangular with Austin, Northfield and Winona.