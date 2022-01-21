...A FEW HOURS OF LOW VISIBILITY WITH SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW LATE THIS
AFTERNOON AND EVENING FOR EASTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
.A narrow band of snow will move from west to east across all of
central and southern Minnesota the late this afternoon and evening,
reaching the Mankato area between 5pm and 6pm and the Twin Cities
metro between 6pm and 7pm. Once it starts, snow is only expected
to last 3 or 4 hours, with around 1 inch of accumulation expected.
Visibility less than a mile at time is expected due to falling
snow and southwest wind gusts near 30 mph. Please drive slowly and
with caution.
Thanks to the sharpshooting of sophomore Oliver Linnemann, the Faribault boys hockey team earned another Big 9 Conference and Section 1A win Thursday night in Winona.
After the host Winhawks tied the game late to force overtime, Linnemann received a pass from junior Owen Nesburg as he was skating into the offensive zone. As he approached the right-side face-off circle, Linnemann lined a wrist shot over the right shoulder of the Winona goalie for the game-winning goal in a 7-6 overtime victory.
No other individual statistics from the game were available as of publication.
The win was the second in three games for the Falcons, who have also won two straight against Section 1A opponents. Counting Thursday's seven-goal outburst, Faribault has exploded for 19 goals in that three-game stretch.
The Falcons next play Tuesday night at Rochester Mayo.