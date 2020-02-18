Faribault PeeWee A hockey team

Faribault PeeWee A hockey team won the District 9 Championship held Sunday in Mankato, after beating Northfield 8-2. They will advance to Regions in Albert Lea and play their first game at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 against the No. 2 seed from District 5. Pictured row one, from left, Hudson Adams and Cooper Siegert. Row two, Leighton Anderson and Jackson Kath. Row three, Cole Goodwin, Will Cashin, Logan Klaren and Jake Nihart. Row four, Nicholas Archambault, Jackson Dahl, Thomas Kunze and Zachary Knott. Not pictured: coaches Jake Siegert, Matt Cashin, Jason Goodwin and Jared Klaren. (Photo courtesy of Lisa Kath)
