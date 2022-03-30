COACHES
Head coach: Josh Smith, two years coaching.
Assistant coaches: Mac Lemcke one year coaching.
ROSTER
Urban Casteel, senior
Maverick Herrley, senior
Gabe Androli, junior
Ethan Greenwald, junior
Cree Groehler, junior
Timothy Jaspersen, junior
Brock Kewatt, junior
Tytan Larson, junior
Ethan Muellerleile, junior
Elijah Wetzel, junior
Judd Anderson, sophomore
Caleb Caron, sophomore
Luke Michael, sophomore
Kymin Morsching, sophomore
Isaac Murphy, sophomore
Ethan Cage, freshman
Owen Frodl, freshman
Brody Holicky, freshman
Carson James, freshman
Gavin Marinenko, freshman
Ivan Pratt, freshman
KEY PLAYERS
This year we are returning a few key players to our lineup. Tytan Larson is a returning junior who threw and played third base for us last year. I expect Tytan to pitch many innings and be a key part of our staff. Caleb Caron is a returning sophomore that threw and played infield for us last year. I expect him to see considerable innings on the mound and to play the infield for us.
Ethan Greenwald and Ethan Muellerleile are two returning juniors that saw innings in the outfield last year and I expect them to anchor our outfield this year and provide needed depth to our batting lineup. Eli Wetzel is a returning junior catcher and pitcher. He will see many innings behind the plate and on the mound for us this year.
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
This year we have a few new guys on the varsity. Maverick Herrley is a senior who saw time at first base for our JV last year and will make the move to varsity this year as one of our first basemen. Urban Casteel is a new senior at WEM who has experience at Mankato Layola. I expect Urban to be a key hitter and fielder for us this year. Brock Kewatt is another addition for us this year. He is a junior who saw time on our Junior Varsity last year. I expect him to see many innings for us between second and shortstop.
2021 RECAP
Last year we were 6-15 and finished last in the conference.
2022 OUTLOOK
Our main goal is to go out and compete at our very best level every competition. I also want us to continue to learn and grow as a team. We are heavy on underclassmen and there will be struggles, but the most important thing is to learn from them and go from there.
COMPETITION
I believe that our team has the ability to compete and win the games but we are a young team so we will have some growing pains throughout the season.
ODDS AND ENDS
This year I want to see us continue to grow and improve as a team. We want to win more games and finish with a record of .500.