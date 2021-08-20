Don't let the heat fool you. Fall is right around the corner.
The fall sports season officially begins Saturday morning, when the Faribault girls tennis team hosts Bloomington Kennedy, Tri-City United and Lake City for a quadrangular at Faribault High School.
Next week, though, is when the action really gets rolling. In addition to the Falcons playing five more girls tennis matches, the competition schedule starts for the local soccer, volleyball and cross country teams.
Here are a few things to look for during that first week.
Faribault boys soccer (Thursday at Byron, Saturday vs. Kasson-Mantorville)
The start to the 2020 season was a grueling one for the Falcons, with five of their first seven games against Class AA opponents. The two exceptions were the season opener against Austin, which has claimed four straight Big 9 Conference titles, and Red Wing, which Faribault beat 5-1 for its only victory in that opening stretch.
That overshadowed what was a strong finish to the season, in which Faribault won four of its last six matches with the only losses against Section 2A semifinalist Mankato West.
The start to the 2021 season is much more manageable, and introduces the Falcons to a pair of their new section opponents. With the section realignment for this season, and soccer expanding from two classes to three, Faribault is moving from Section 2A into Section 1AA, alongside Byron, Kasson-Mantorville, Albert Lea, Austin, Red Wing, Waseca and Winona.
A pair of wins against those new section foes would be a great way for the Falcons to open the campaign, and provide much more forward momentum than a year ago.
Faribault volleyball (Thursday at Byron)
Another Faribault program adjusting to a new section is the volleyball team. With volleyball expanding from three classes to four, the Falcons are remaining in Section 1AAA, but Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Northfield, Farmington, Owatonna and the three Rochester schools all move up to Section 1AAAA.
One of the teams moving into the section is Byron, which Faribault opens its season against Thursday. In addition to the change in competition, it's a new look this season for the Falcons. In 2020, Payton Evenstad, Hanna Cunniff and Bennett Wolff did a lot of the heavy lifting from their positions at libero, setter and outside hitter.
How the Falcons replace that lost production goes a long way toward how it might fare in their new section, headlined by newcomer Stewartville, which starts the season ranked No. 2 in Class AAA.
Bethlehem Academy volleyball (Thursday at Stewartville)
Speaking of the Tigers, they serve as a massive season-opening test for a Bethlehem Academy volleyball team looking to make some noise this season after graduating only two players off last year's squad.
The Cardinals start the year ranked No. 5 in Class A, but are decidedly the underdog when they visit Stewartville as part of a difficult start to the season that also features a trip to Class AAAA program Eden Prairie and a home match against Class A No. 1 Mayer Lutheran.
Bethlehem Academy certainly doesn't need to win all three of those matches to announce itself as a serious threat for a Class A state championship, but a strong showing across these first couple weeks goes a long way toward proving it's one of the favorites in Section 1A and the Gopher Conference.
Football scrimmages
They're not official games, but the morning of Saturday, Aug. 28 acts as an unofficial dry run for many local football teams before they start their seasons a week later.
Last year, these preseason scrimmages weren't possible due to COVID-19 and the accelerated start to the season. This season, Faribault travels to Northfield for a set of scrimmages that also includes South St. Paul.
Kenyon-Wanamingo and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown both travel to St. Clair for scrimmages that also include Blue Earth Area, Wabasso and Windom Area. Bethlehem Academy, has a morning commute up to Breck School in Minneapolis to get some preseason work in.
These inter-team scrimmages don't feature the intensity or fights of their National Football League counterparts, but offer plenty of kernels of information about how these teams progressed through summer workouts and the first part of the preseason.