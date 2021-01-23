BOYS BASKETBALL
Hayfield 84, Bethlehem Academy 51
In the first half, the Cardinals (0-2) adeptly handled the constant defensive pressure from the Vikings (2-2) to enter halftime trailing 49-37.
In the final 18 minutes, however, that pressure overwhelmed BA, which was outscored 35-14 the rest of the way and ultimately finished with 22 turnovers, while Hayfield capitalized with 19 points off turnovers.
Junior Brody Strodtman paced the offense with 20 points and six rebounds, while senior Kade Robb tallied 14 points, five rebounds and a pair of assists, and senior JJ Malecha notched eight points.
The Cardinals struggled shooting from the field and make just 20 of its 59 field-goal attempts, and 2 of 13 3-point chances.
Bethlehem Academy will next host Maple River on Tuesday night.
- Winona 66, Faribault 53 (no additional information available as of publication)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEM 74, Maple River 41
Not only did Buccaneer senior Toryn Richards rack up a career-high 29 points Friday night, she also used that gaudy total to surpass the 1,000 career point plateau.
Richards is the sixth player in program history to reach the milestone.
WEM (2-1) was also helped by another three players scoring in double figures against Maple River (1-1), with senior Brielle Bartelt tallying 14 points, and both senior Kylie Pittmann and Linsday Condon notching 12 points.
Next up, WEM will travel to play Tuesday at Medford (3-0), which nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute Friday to win 50-49 against NRHEG.
- Winona 55, Faribault 51
- Hayfield 50, Bethlehem Academy 46 (no additional information available as of publication)
GYMNASTICS
Austin 127.075, Faribault 122.575
The Falcons were accountable for four of the top five finishers in the all-around competition Friday night, with Lauren McDonough easing to first place with a four-rotation total of 32.575.
Brianna Radatz finished third with 30.225 points, Lexi Bottke fourth with 30.075 and Miller Munoz fifth with 29.400.
Munoz was one of a few athletes making a gymnastics debut Friday night.
"Overall, we are happy with how the meet went," Faribault coach Holly Olmscheid said. "We definitely have areas that we need to work on, but we are very proud of how each girl did. Attitudes stayed positive even when mistakes were made. We cheered on all our teammates and celebrated each girl’s successes. This season has unique challenges, but our girls come to every practice ready to have fun and work hard."
Faribault will next compete Thursday, Jan. 28, at Winona.