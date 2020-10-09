Before kickoff Friday night, Faribault was already shorthanded with senior running back/defensive end Alex Garnder stuck patrolling the sidelines in street clothes rather than shoulder pads.
Then, in the first quarter, the Falcons lost senior wide receiver/defensive back Taylor Day to injury, and suddenly they were without two of their three captains in the first game of the season at Bruce Smith Field.
After slogging through the first three quarters, however, Faribault started clicking offensively and was able to claim a 30-28 double overtime victory for the program's first win against Northfield since 1988.
"Offensively we just weren't comfortable, I would say," junior quarterback Hunter Nelson said. "As we got going, though, it got better."
By the end of the night, Nelson finished with three passing touchdowns, two to AJ Worrall and another to Isaac Mata, while the Faribault rushing attack racked up 143 yards on the ground. Eighty-eight of those rushing yards came from junior Elijah Hammonds, while Nelson used a number of quarterback keepers on read options to finish with 31 yards rushing — a total that is diluted by sacks and faulty snaps.
After the Falcons mustered only 70 yards of total offense in the first half and trailed 7-6, they committed to running the ball coming back onto the field for the final 24 minutes of regulation. Faribault received the second-half kickoff and while the drive ended on a turnover on downs at Northfield's 21-yard line, Faribault was able to successfully move the ball up the field by running the ball on six of its eight plays that drive.
Then, with 10 minutes, 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Falcons received the ball at their 14-yard line still trailing 7-6. After four straight runs from junior Elijah Hammonds to start the drive, the ball was at the 40-yard line.
That run streak was broken by a 12-yard pass from Nelson to junior AJ Worrall, but was followed by three more consecutive rushing plays.
Eventually, on the 11th play of a drive that spanned nearly six minutes, Nelson was able to loft a 21-yard touchdown pass to Worrall down the sideline. Junior Matthias Lenway rushed in the two-point conversion, and suddenly, the Falcons were leading 14-7.
Northfield responded with a 13-play drive of its own that ended with Cole Stanchina firing a 17-yard touchdown pass to Karsten Clay with 7.9 seconds remaining in regulation. After the PAT and Nelson kneeling to run out the remainder of the clock, the game headed to overtime.
TOUCHDOWN: Cole Stanchina escapes the pressure and finds Karsten Clay in the back of the end zone. Charlie Pratt drills the PAT and this one is tied 14-14 with 7.9 seconds left
"We just had to keep playing," Nelson said. "They only tied it up, so we were saying we still had some game left and we had to go win this."
The Raiders started with the ball, and scored on the second of its allotted four downs before adding a two-point conversion for an eight-point lead.
Then, on the first play of the overtime possession for the Falcons, the snap sailed over the head of Nelson, who was forced to fall on the ball for a 17-yard loss. After an incomplete pass, however, the left-hander was able to link up with Worrall again, this time for a 27-yard touchdown to keep the Falcons alive.
On the ensuing two-point conversion, Nelson rolled to his left and fired a pass in the flat to Hammonds, who was able to just sneak into the end zone.
"They battled all night and just never quit," Faribault coach Ned Louis said. "It didn't look good there for a while, but Nelson and Worrall came up with a big play and our toughness on the offensive line really came through."
TOUCHDOWN: Faribault answers with another touchdown pass to Worrall and then gets the 2 pointer with this pass to the flat.

We're on to 2OT. This time Faribault starts with the ball
We’re on to 2OT. This time Faribault starts with the ball pic.twitter.com/MbCyvintkD
In the second overtime, Faribault started with the ball and on third down Nelson rolled to his left again, this time finding a wide-open Isaac Mata in the back of the end zone for his touchdown. On the two-point conversion, Garnder — once again scrambling to his left — beat multiple Northfield defenders to the sideline and made a diving stab to knock over the pylon with the football and complete the conversion.
"That was huge," Nelson said. "I didn't realize until I got in the end zone how big that was, because at the end the guy went out and that's what won the game."
After the Raiders scored on their second possession, their attempt at a goal-line fade on the two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
FINAL: Faribault 30, Northfield 28.— Michael Hughes (@NFNewsSports) October 10, 2020
Northfield scores on a fade route to Ethan Lanthier. Tries the same thing on the 2-point conversion but it’s incomplete pic.twitter.com/gwLNkyjXeg
"Our defense had a tremendous game," Louis said. "We gave up the one big pass in the first half and then they scored with seven seconds left. Other than that, they didn't get much all night and that's a credit to how our defense played."
The game-ending pass breakup set off a celebration that ended with the Falcons mobbing around the Cannon Trophy, which is also known as "Little Bertha" and has not resided in Faribault for decades.
For Louis, the win — fueled by its specifics and dramatics — left him at a temporary loss for words amidst the postgame celebration.
"They have a tremendous program," Louis said. "Just to be able to compete with them — because we haven't been able to do that for a long time, but then to actually beat them is a pretty special win for our program to beat a program like Northfield. It's just huge, because of how much respect we have for their program, and I'm so proud of these guys.
"I'm just so excited for these kids," he added. "They've been through so much since March with their whole lives getting turned upside down and we didn't think we'd have a season. To come out and play a game with that kind of effort, and Northfield, too. It was just a great high school football game."