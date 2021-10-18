Faribault's roster size was tested during Friday and Saturday's Section 1A True Team meet at Austin High School.
In the true team format, every team can enter up to four athletes or relays in an event, with every finisher earning a point based on their finish.
Out of nine competing teams, Faribault finished eighth with 537 points. Mankato West won with a total of 1,587 ahead of second-place New Prague's total of 1,403. St. Peter finished third with 1,262, Mankato East claimed fourth with 1,260, Austin nabbed fifth with 1,155, Red Wing slotted into sixth with 1,121, Winona finished seventh with 1,108, and Faribault (537) beat out Tri-City United (388) for eighth place.
The top finish for the Falcons came Friday night in the diving competition, with Miller Munoz claiming fifth place with a score of 299.60. New Prague's Nellie Dalsin won with a score of 345.80, but Munoz was within striking distance of the rest of the top tier.
St. Peter's Laura Klatt nabbed second with a 312.85, Winona's Ayanna King was third with a 311.40 and New Prague's Brooklynn Schrock finished fourth with a 304.30.
The diving competition served as a preview for the Section 1A championships in November, when the top four divers qualify for the state meet.
Faribault also enjoyed a number of other top 20 finishes in the swimming events Saturday. Ava Nelson combined a 13th-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a 14th-place finish in the 100 freestyle in times of 27.39 seconds and 1:01.18.
In the 100 breaststroke, Morgan Klumb sped to 19th place in 1:24.73, and Hallie Taghon motored to 16th place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:15.33.
In the 200 freestyle relay, a team of Nelson, Klumb, Taghon and Monica Albers claimed 16th with a time of 1:58.78, while the 200 medley relay team of Nelson, Taghon, Klumb and Olivia Fisher picked up a 16th-place finish with a time of 2:13.40.
Faribault next competes Tuesday night at home against Owatonna.