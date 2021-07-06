After its most successful season since a trip to the 2015 state tournament, the Faribault football team enters this fall facing a schedule filled with opponents both familiar and unfamiliar.
Northfield remains on the schedule as the Falcons look to keep hold of the Cannon Trophy for a second straight year. That’s the only game against a team not in Class 4A. A noteworthy addition to Faribault’s slate is Stewartville, which moves up to Class AAAA and the Big Southeast District this fall.
Taking on that schedule is a Faribault team that needs to replace a handful of important contributors from last season, but returns its starting quarterback — Hunter Nelson — and Devin Lockerby, an offensive and defensive lineman getting plenty of Division I interest.
Below are breakdowns of each of the eight regular-season games on the Falcons schedule this season.
Sept. 3 — vs. Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
The Tigers probably weren’t all too upset to waive goodbye to their 2020 campaign. Albert Lea managed to play only three games last season due to COVID-19 cancellations, and mustered its only six points of the season in a 47-6 defeat against Faribault in the final game of the regular season.
The Tigers also lost 59-0 against Byron and 47-0 against Austin.
Garrett Giles is back for his senior year after serving as Albert Lea’s starting quarterback as a junior for the first two games of the season. Outside of Giles, incoming senior Cameron Davis is the most experienced rusher returning for the Tigers, who graduated top wideouts Caleb Talamantes and Pierre Curtis, but return incoming senior Cole Janssen on the outside.
In last year’s game against Faribault, the Tigers featured a younger collection of players, with rising junior Dakota Jahnke completing 5 of 13 passes and rising junior Brycin Kirsch rushing seven times for 55 yards.
The Falcons piled up 387 yards on the ground in that victory, although then-senior Alex Gardner accounted for 248 of those.
Sept. 10 — at Byron, 7 p.m.
These two Section 1-4A teams didn’t meet during the abbreviated 2020 season. The last time the Falcons and Bears tussled, Byron claimed a 41-19 victory in 2019.
The Bears finished 4-3 in 2020, with one loss a 17-13 setback against Class 5A Rochester Mayo and two losses against Section 1-4A champion Kasson-Mantorville. The Bears beat all of Albert Lea, Winona, Austin and Mankato East by at least three touchdowns.
This fall, Byron will be tasked with replacing starting running back Austin Freerksen, who’s headed to play at the University of Minnesota-Duluth after racking up 1,580 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground in only seven games last season.
Starting quarterback Drew Scheuer has also graduated, leaving the Bears with major offensive question marks entering this season. Those questions extend to the other side of the ball as well, where standout defensive lineman Colton Douglas has departed to play at the University of Sioux Falls.
Byron will enter this game coming off a season-opening rematch against Kasson-Mantorville.
Sept. 17 — at Stewartville, 7 p.m.
Faribault stays on the road in week 3 to visit Section 1-4A and Big Southeast District newcomer Stewartville. The Tigers are coming off an unimpressive 2-4 season in 2020, but it was only in 2019 when they finished 8-0 in the regular season before a defeat against Waseca in the Section 1-3A championship.
Stewartville graduated its quarterback and all-sports standout Will Tschetter as well as his No. 1 receiving option in Nolan Stier, but returns rising senior Alex Wood who led the team in rushing as a junior. The Tigers will also feature Riley Eickhoff, whose primary sport is baseball, but who showed plenty of ability last fall at linebacker.
This will be the first matchup between Faribault and Stewartville since at least 2002, which is as far back as records go on minnesota-scores.net.
Sept. 24 — vs. Red Wing, 7 p.m.
Without a chance at a true postseason, Faribault and Red Wing clashed in a de-facto third-place game for Section 1-4A last November. The Falcons cruised to a 26-6 victory against the winless Wingers, who also lost against Pine Island, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Winona, Lake City, Rochester Lourdes and Stewartville.
Starting quarterback Cooper Chandler is back for his senior season. As a junior, he completed 13 of 22 passes for 118 yards in last fall’s matchup with Faribault. Starting running back Antonio Finley is also back for his senior season, as is last season’s leading receiver Wyatt Gonsior to provide the Wingers with a solid base of returning offensive production.
Faribault has won the last four matchups against Red Wing, which is in the midst of a 25-game losing streak dating back to a 20-16 victory in the 2017 Section 1-4A playoffs. The last regular-season win for the Wingers came via a 56-50 overtime triumph against Austin in 2015.
Oct. 1 — at Kasson-Mantorville, 7 p.m.
Last season’s Faribault team talked about how much it wanted a full 2020 postseason so it could take a shot at two teams — Byron and Kasson-Mantorville. It has chances at both on the road in 2021, and may have an opportunity to play either of them in a 2021 Section 1-4A playoffs that return to normal.
These two teams did play in 2020, with the KoMets claiming a 37-6 victory in Kasson. After that game, Faribault won four of its last five contests.
Entering this season, Kasson-Mantorville returns its starting quarterback Matt Donovan, although he didn’t do much passing last fall.
Instead, he was part of a triple-headed rushing attack that also included Anthony Moe-Tucker and Jackson Kennedy. Moe-Tucker is back this fall for his senior season and is arguably just as dominant on the football field at running back and linebacker/defensive tackle as he is on the wrestling mat. Kennedy, however, has graduated.
In last season’s game, the KoMets turned a 10-6 lead at halftime into a 31-point victory thanks to a rushing attack that produced 264 yards and helped the KoMets become the only team to score more than 15 points against the Falcons in regulation.
Kasson-Mantorville has won its last two games against Faribault, whose last win in this series was a 26-14 victory in the 2018 Section 1-4A playoffs.
Oct. 8 — vs. Winona, 7 p.m.
In a season that seemed to do little more than stopping and starting due to the COVID-19 protocols, the Winhawks struggled to a 2-4 campaign that didn’t include a postseason game. In 2019, Winona advanced to the Class AAAA state semifinals and won all 11 of its games by double digits.
In 2020, Winona beat Austin 14-9 and Red Wing 24-0, but lost by three scores against Faribault, Byron, Kasson-Mantorville and Rochester Century.
Rising senior Jacob Heftman returns under center for Winona, which also welcomes back rising junior running back Dominic Davis. An additional byproduct of the revolving roster as players entered and exited COVID-19 protocols is a receiving corps that runs deeper with experience than maybe any other in the Big Southeast District.
Rising juniors Mason Langowski and Bryan Casselius, and rising senior Thomas Modjeski all tallied double-digit receptions in as little as three games in Langowski’s case and as many as five games in Casselius’ case. Rising senior Ben Rustad, meanwhile, hauled in seven receptions for 111 yards in five games.
In last season’s 38-6 victory for Faribault, the Falcons limited the Winhawks to only 84 yards of total offense. That win snapped a seven-game losing streak for Faribault against Winona.
Oct. 15 — at Mankato East, 7 p.m.
In arguably its worst game of 2020, Faribault lost 22-8 at home against Mankato East.
That was one of four wins last season for the Cougars, which also beat Worthington and Austin in the regular season before a win against New Ulm in the first round of the Section 2-4A playoffs. Mankato East lost against Mankato West, Byron and Rochester Mayo in the regular season before falling to Hutchinson in the postseason.
Rising senior Jacob Eggert is back for his senior season as a quarterback/defensive back after committing this summer to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth once he leaves Mankato. Rising senior Diego Reyes and August Gartzke are the top two returning rushers for Mankato East, which graduated Tanner Borchardt and Jared Grams on the outside but welcomes back rising senior wide receivers Nathan Drumm and Puolrah Gong.
Drumm hauled in five receptions and a touchdown in last year’s game against Faribault, while Gong snatched four catches for a team-high 59 yards and a touchdown. Mankato East has won four straight games against Faribault, which last beat the Cougars in the first round of the 2016 Section 2-4A playoffs.
Oct. 20 — vs. Northfield, 7 p.m.
Last season’s first game serves as this year’s final regular-season date. This was the most entertaining game of the year for both the Raiders and Falcons, who eventually claimed a 30-28 victory in double overtime to beat Northfield for the first time since 1988 and claim the Cannon Trophy, also known as Little Bertha.
The Raiders graduated the bulk of their offensive production from last season, when it finished 0-6 in the regular season before topping Austin 17-0 in the Section 1-5A playoffs. Primary quarterback Cole Stanchina has graduated, as have running backs Blake Mellgren and Josh Johnson, and leading receivers Ethan Lanthier and Kip Schetnan.
In terms of returning production, Northfield features rising senior Spencer Klotz, who played sparingly at quarterback, and rising junior Charlie Monaghan, who did the same at running back. Monaghan and rising senior Ian Stanton are the only players with a varsity reception returning this fall.
This game last year also offered a glimpse into how the Falcons will look offensively this year, as Alex Gardner was out with an injury. In his stead, rising senior Elijah Hammons raced for 88 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Hunter Nelson rushed for 31 yards and completed 11 of 24 passes for 104 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
For the first time in more than three decades, it won’t be Bubba Sullivan calling the shots for Northfield. Sullivan retired in the spring, and was replaced by defensive coordinator Brent Yule.