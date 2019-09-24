In front of a frenzied student section, the Shattuck-St. Mary’s boys U19 boys Prep hockey team used timely scoring and lights out defense to win its season opener in commanding fashion.
And that was just after a few practices together.
“We picked our team on Saturday, (Sept. 14), skated for 40 minutes on Sunday. Then Monday and yesterday,” said SSM Prep coach/Director of Boys Hockey Ben Umhoefer after a 4-1 win over Elite League Southwest Wednesday, Sept. 18. “We have a lot of seniors, which is awesome, and guys who have been to school for a long time but new players to the team. And the guys we do have coming back are as good as of a returning class as we’ve had in a while, so we’re excited.”
SSM graduated 12 seniors from a team that went 43-9-4 in 2018-19 and advanced to the USA Hockey Tier I 18U quarterfinals.
It was largely a successful season for the Sabres, who churned out second round NHL Draft pick defenseman Jackson Lacombe and won the prestigious mid-season National Invitational Tournament. The loss to Connecticut Selects in the quarterfinals still had SSM yearning for more.
Some team members passed up opportunities to play elsewhere at the junior level, but instead opted to finish out in Faribault and perhaps win a Prep national title for the first time since 2014.
“I really like the kids. I think we had a lot of kids that could’ve done something else that wanted to come back and wanted to represent the school and have a good bounceback season after a difficult finish last year,” Umhoefer said. “It was a long offseason for all of us involved in it. I thought tonight was just a good first step. It felt good to see Shattuck play again. It felt good to see our guys play as well as they did.”
Of course, it’s a long season. The zero in the loss column wasn’t going to remain playing against an elite international schedule.
SSM opens its 2019-2020 schedule with several games in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League, which compiles all-star teams from players around Minnesota.
The North team beat SSM 6-4 on Saturday, only for SSM to win the rematch 5-1 on Sunday.
In the early going, senior forward Will Traeger (Mendota Heights, Minnesota) and Lucas Coon (Steamboat Springs, Colorado) co-lead the team through three games with three goals each. Traeger bumped up from the U16 team and Coon from the AAA team.
Traeger also leads with four assists.
Lacombe led SSM with 67 assists last year. Tops among returners in assists is senior forward Artem Shlaine of Moscow, Russia.
Shlaine had 56 to go with 34 goals. He hopes to show the way for a new, but talented, group around him.
“You kind of lead on the guys who are new, which makes you feel better,” Shlaine said of entering his second year at SSM. “You can’t do anything bad because they’re looking to you.”
One of the leaders on the defense is Los Angeles native Jack Blake. He has two assists so far and had 18 last year to go with two goals. He also avoided the box with only 12 penalty minutes.
“As the season goes on, we’ll work more as groups. Everyone has to get better as we go on and everyone will get more comfortable,” Blake said after game one. “We had a couple new kids from 16s and a couple new kids (to the program) that I thought handled the first game well.”
Umhoefer likes the dedication he’s seen out of his team thus far. Like usual, the Sabres figure to be a fast, talented team on the ice.
“Artem, Jackson Kunz, Scottie Morrow, Jack Blake, David Ma, Winter Wallace. We’ve got a lot of guys who have put in a lot of time and sweat into this program that have earned the right to be on this team,” Umhoefer said.
Kunz was the team’s lone sophomore last year. The forward out of Grand Forks, North Dakota, recorded 22 goals and 22 assists and has two goals already through Sept. 24.
Newcomers to watch include the team’s only sophomore, Maddox Fleming of Rochester, Minnesota. The forward comes from Rochester Mayo High School where he collected 45 points in just 16 games as a freshman last season. Fleming had 38 points as an eighth-grader and scored a goal against Faribault High School.
Junior Michael Quinn of St. Louis, Missouri, is also new to the squad and already has two assists.
“Michael Quinn, a defenseman, he had a great camp. He kind of came out of nowhere to make the team. I thought he was rock solid (Sept. 18),” Umhoefer said. “Maddox Flemming, the young kid from Rochester, it took him a while to get going there. It’s a big jump from kind of what he’s been doing playing his age group, but he’s a great kid, he’s mature for his age and he’s a rink rat. He wants to be a hockey player. It’ll take him some time to get going, but he fits in great with the guys, both those guys do, and I think they’ll be great players for us.”
Senior goalie Carsen Stokes held a shutout late into the season opener until a late defensive collapse spoiled the 4-0 lead. Nonetheless, he’s been strong in goal with an early .967 save percentage. The Prior Lake, Minnesota, native led the two-man goalie platoon last year with a .916 save percentage, 22 wins (22-5-3), 1,735 minutes played and three shutouts.
Junior Marino Ramirez of Chicago, Illinois, moves up from U16 and replaces Alex Kozic who was 21-4-1 with a .9 save percentage and two records.
Two of the team’s top juniors from 2018-19, Mikhail Gonchar (5 goals, 20 assists) and Mackie Samoskevich (23 goals, 29 assists) forwent their senior seasons.
SSM’s schedule has the Sabres competing in seven states and Canada.
The NIT is a big test in the first week of November and will be held close to home in New Hope.
Notable trips are to the Boston area in Asburnham, Massachussetts, for three games against prep schools, two trips to Aurora, Ontario, near Toronto for three games against storied Canadian team, St. Andrew’s, and the second time for the prestigious MacPherson Cup.
SSM is also Chicago bound to face the Chicago Mission for a pair of games at the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks practice rink.
“There are three major tournaments, basically,” Shlaine explained. “The NIT, the Elite League playoffs. Those are the best guys from the teams in the Elite League, which is a big deal. Then we play the MacPherson Cup, which is in Toronto at St. Andrew’s. Salisbury’s there, they’re the best Connecticut school, St. Andrew’s the best Canadian and us. It’s a good tournament.”
The Sabres ultimately are working toward April. The USA Nationals begin April 1 in Rochester, Michigan.