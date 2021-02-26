Mike Dietsch could see this coming. The numbers indicated this season’s Faribault girls hockey team was going to be lacking in players. Dietsch, the program’s coach, knew spending this winter as a junior varsity program until more joined the team was the best option.
Six players graduated last spring. Two transferred. Two opted out. More were lost for the season due to injuries. Faribault was left with, and has gone through the season with, six skaters and a goalie. Of those six skaters, three were apart of the 2019-20 Falcons.
While plans behind the scenes were being made to figure out how to give the players a season, rumors came to Dietsch’s attention that some had assumed there wouldn’t be a girls hockey season in Faribault. Dietsch dispelled that rumor each time.
For senior Anna Selly, it was hard wondering if she would get to play again. There was a lot of waiting involved.
The Falcons needed more skaters. Slowly, a few girls filtered in and gave them enough for a JV season. On top of waiting to see if there were enough players, the Falcons — like every other winter sports team in the state — had to wait for when it was safe, and the rules allowed teams to start.
Once a start date was set — and the Falcons had enough players and had coordinated with other schools on a schedule — Selly could exhale.
“Finally getting to the point where we knew we would be able to play games and having some sort of plan figured out felt like such a relief,” Selly said.
Once the practices began, it was apparent Selly and fellow senior Alli Velander would need to help lead more than they have in past seasons. Not only are they trying to improve their game, they also have to help their teammates learn the game.
“We try to lead the team by doing the little things,” Velander said of the shared leadership between her and Selly. “We write the weekly and game day schedules on the board, we play music to hype everyone up for the games, we lead the warmups to make sure everyone is ready, we work our hardest at practice to show example, and we let the team know that we are there for them for any question they have, hockey related or not.”
Everything must be taught from technical skills on the ice to how to prepare for road games to how to treat the equipment and locker room.
Adding to the uniqueness for these seniors is the borrowing of players, with a few opponents teaming up with the Falcons each night. It’s the only way either side can play the game.
“It’ been a very rewarding experience for me, watching these girls help mentor and help these younger girls,” Dietsch said.
Selly added she’s seen the current group grow immensely.
“I am impressed with how well we have come together and got along this year,” Selly said. “We have such a melting pot of girls with different skill levels and ages. I think we have done a good job of all working together to make the most of this season and have as much fun as possible.”
“Watching the younger girls improve is so rewarding and amazing to see,” Velander said. “Also coming together as a team and learning from each other in order to be successful in games is rewarding as well.”
The season has offered up some lighter moments. In a game against Rochester Century, Faribault sophomore Bergen Williamson entered the offensive zone wide with speed. She then passed the puck across to a player from Rochester Century that was playing for Faribault that night and scored the eventual game-winner halfway through the third period.
“In the heat of the moment, I’m sure they were laughing and joking about it on the bus ride home,” Dietsch said. “But when you’re out on the ice, you just want to play. Whether you’re out there against your teammates or friends, you just want to play hockey for the love of the game.”
Sometimes, Faribault and its opponent have enough for each team to be more balanced but play 3-on-3 instead of 5-on-5. Whatever it takes to get the girls playing the game they love.
Having to drop varsity in favor of rebuilding with just a JV team isn’t a new concept. Given the health protocols in place, the willingness of the existing players and opponents to make it happen and each of the seniors taking the initiative to help has made for an incredible season.
For Selly and Velander, there’s a lot of pride being put aside. The wins, scores and stats may not be posted publicly. However, a different sort of pride exists.
The two learned they needed their teammates more than in past years. They needed them not just to fill out a roster, but to be willing to learn. To be willing to be uncomfortable in the process.
“The relationships I’ve made, and the unique game opportunities that I would have never experienced if it weren’t for this season,” Velander said. “The setbacks have made each and every person on the team stronger, closer together, and has created better teamwork. For that, I am thankful.”