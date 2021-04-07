A good part of the early season for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls track and field teams is going to consist of throwing stuff together to see what works.
On the girls side, the Buccaneers are anchored by a fair amount of returning varsity experience, plus Madison Zimbrich, who qualified for state in 2019 with Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton but has since moved into the W-E-M school district.
On the boys side, however, WEM track and field coach Mike Richards pointed to Ethan Greenwald as the only athlete with significant varsity experience returning from two seasons ago.
"Boys wise we're going to be fairly young because we graduated a bunch of guys last year," Richards said. "A lot of the kids that are going to be on our varsity squad are going to be pretty much brand new."
As a result, and because the Buccaneers are without a dedicated practice and competition space this season and are commuting to Waseca High School, it might take a few weeks of competitions before a varsity lineup begins to stabilize.
"With a lot of new faces and that type of situation, the first couple of meets we're just going to be throwing stuff at the wall and see what sticks," Richards said.
On the girls side, that returning experience is headlined by senior Toryn Richards, who placed third at the 2019 Class A state championships in both the high jump and pole vault, and junior Riley Sammon, who along with Richards are the two returners from the 2019 state-qualifying 400-meter relay the posted the third-fastest time at state but was disqualified.
"We'll see if we can get a four-by-one team back to state, because two years ago we had one that was highly ranked," Mike Richards said.
The girls are dealing with the same general inexperience as the boys team — a byproduct of no one tallying any reps during the cancelled 2020 season.
"With some of them, especially with the new ones, we're just going to have to develop the technique as we go," Mike Richards said. "With us not having a track, we have to make things work."
ROSTER
Mya Geyer, senior
Lily Grohman, senior
Sadie Oorlog, senior
Toryn Richards, senior
Michael Adams, junior
Paige Atheron, junior
Lydia Ell, junior
Alexandra Huess, junior
Emma Kuball, junior
Dominick Kuyl, junior
Riley Sammon, junior
Savannah Wendel, junior
Reyna Dornquast, sophomore
Ethan Greenwald, sophomore
David Lamp, sophomore
Sophyna Lozano, sophomore
Ageo Morales, sophomore
Dru Ohnstad, sophomore
Alex Roemhildt, sophomore
Ahmad Alladin, freshman
Macy Anderson, freshman
Cody Culhane, freshman
Ella Duenes, freshman
Nora Ell, freshman
Zara Gibson, freshman
Dylan Holicky, freshman
Kylie Lafrance, freshman
Evan Lange-Wenker, freshman
Jasper Morris, freshman
Spencer Oorlog, freshman
Isaac Quast, freshman
Mya Tracy, freshman
Josephine Volkmann, freshman
Madison Zimbrich, freshman
Loryn Caldwell, 8th grade
Lilly Henson, 8th grade
Madeline Huess, 8th grade
Megan Krostue, 8th grade
Randi Jo Krueger, 8th grade
Keegan Kuball, 8th grade
Maddox Moreno, 8th grade
Ashlyn Pelant, 8th grade
Blake Quick, 8th grade
Tatum Richards, 8th grade
Jobb Saemrow, 8th grade
McKenna Schuster, 8th grade
Annabelle Skurkay, 8th grade
Kayla Stopski, 8th grade
Jaiden Willians, 8th grade
Christian Winter, 8th grade
Dakota Anderson, 7th grade
Addison Condon, 7th grade
Myles Geyer, 7th grade
Grady Grohman, 7th grade
Alenka Jans, 7th grade
Kaitlyn Lafrance, 7th grade
Bralle Larson, 7th grade
Cruz Morales, 7th grade
Zach Quast, 7th grade
Tarek Tolzman, 7th grade
Harmonie Wesley, 7th grade
Logan Williams, 7th grade
2021 SCHEDULE
April 8 — at Medford, Maple River, United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
April 15 — vs. Bethlehem Academy, Medford, Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m., at Waseca
April 20 — at Hayfield, Bethlehem Academy, Medford, 4:30 p.m.
April 22 — at Maple River, Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
April 27 — at Blooming Prairie, Hayfield, United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
May 4 — at Hayfield, Maple River, NRHEG, 4:30 p.m.
May 11 — at Bethlehem Academy, Hayfield, United South Central, 4:30 p.m.
May 20 — at NRHEG, Blooming Prairie, Medford, 4:30 p.m.
May 25 — Gopher Conference girls meet, 4:30 p.m., at Hayfield
May 27 — Gopher Conference boys meet, 4:30 p.m., at NRHEG