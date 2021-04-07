Mya Geyer/Savannah Wendel

A good part of the early season for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown boys and girls track and field teams is going to consist of throwing stuff together to see what works.

On the girls side, the Buccaneers are anchored by a fair amount of returning varsity experience, plus Madison Zimbrich, who qualified for state in 2019 with Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton but has since moved into the W-E-M school district.

On the boys side, however, WEM track and field coach Mike Richards pointed to Ethan Greenwald as the only athlete with significant varsity experience returning from two seasons ago.

"Boys wise we're going to be fairly young because we graduated a bunch of guys last year," Richards said. "A lot of the kids that are going to be on our varsity squad are going to be pretty much brand new."

As a result, and because the Buccaneers are without a dedicated practice and competition space this season and are commuting to Waseca High School, it might take a few weeks of competitions before a varsity lineup begins to stabilize.

"With a lot of new faces and that type of situation, the first couple of meets we're just going to be throwing stuff at the wall and see what sticks," Richards said.

On the girls side, that returning experience is headlined by senior Toryn Richards, who placed third at the 2019 Class A state championships in both the high jump and pole vault, and junior Riley Sammon, who along with Richards are the two returners from the 2019 state-qualifying 400-meter relay the posted the third-fastest time at state but was disqualified.

"We'll see if we can get a four-by-one team back to state, because two years ago we had one that was highly ranked," Mike Richards said.

The girls are dealing with the same general inexperience as the boys team — a byproduct of no one tallying any reps during the cancelled 2020 season.

"With some of them, especially with the new ones, we're just going to have to develop the technique as we go," Mike Richards said. "With us not having a track, we have to make things work."

