There's room to grow for the Falcon boys runners.
It starts with 2018 Faribault Daily News area boys cross country runner of the year, Mitchell Hanson. Hanson, now a senior, finished 18th at Big 9 (17:21.2) and was eighth among juniors or younger.
He was 20th at sections (16:47.4) and will look to qualify for his first state meet. Top eight from the section outside of those on the first- and second-place teams advance.
In 2018, Hanson was six spots away but with several runners ahead of him now out of the mix.
"Last year really impressed me. He had a bigger leadership role. Early on he was sort of work hard, play hard and that’s how he kind of led," said head coach Mark Bongers. "Now he’s leading by example, getting the group revved up. The change in leadership has really helped the team. He’s keeping spirits up, keeping everybody energized. More so now he’s talking to younger kids, helping them be there mentally.”
What the Falcons lack in elite talent at the top they make up for in depth.
Junior Tanner Longshore, senior Ethan Krueger and senior Davis Miller each bested 18 minutes and all project for top-40 or 50 finishes at the conference meet.
Red Wing is the defending Big 9 champion but will have to rebuild after losing five seniors from its state meet squad. Winona was close behind in second as these two teams separated from the competition. The Winhawks also lost three of their top five starters, so there could be a shakeup at the top.
In the section, Red Wing was the winner followed by Farmington in second. Farmington returns its top three as well as four starters total. Winona could replace Red Wing in the state entrants as well as the likes of Lakeville North and Lakeville South.
The Falcons get an early glimpse at the state meet course in Northfield at the season-opening St. Olaf Showcase.
Aside from adding this meet, Faribault is sticking to a fairly regular meet schedule. Its second meet is its annual home invitational with predominantly Big 9 schools hosting for the rest of the schedule.