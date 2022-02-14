A switch to man defense propelled the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball to a 64-57 victory Friday night against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in Faribault.
The Buccaneers led 35-33 at halftime, before the Cardinals claimed a 31-22 second-half advantage.
"WEM hit some 3-pointers and made some other plays that forced us to change out of our zone defense," BA coach Ed Friesen said. "It’s been a few weeks since we’ve played that much man defense. We did a good job with it."
Individually, Friesen praised the play of Hudson Dillon, who finished with a team-high 18 points in addition to grabbing five rebounds and dishing out two assists.
"He did a great job running the show, taking care of the ball and good hustle on the defensive end," Friesen said.
Brad Sartor also added 13 points, Justin Simones scored 10 points and Aaron Huerta provided eight points, while Simones and Huerta finished with eight and seven rebounds apiece. Charlie King also dished out a team-high four assists and swiped a pair of steals.
Michael Taylor led the Buccaneers with 25 points and six assists, both of which were team highs. Jonathan Remme drilled 5 of 6 3-pointers to finish with 15 points, while Bryce Hermel was credited with 11 points and a trio of 3-pointers.
Bethlehem Academy 91, United Christian Academy 46
On Saturday afternoon, the Cardinals were dialed in from every corner of the court in a 91-46 victory against United Christian Academy in Faribault.
Bethlehem Academy shot 53% from the floor and nailed 12 of 27 3-pointers. That effort was led by Matthew Croke, who drilled 8 of 11 3-pointers to tally a team-high 28 points in addition to his five assists.
Brad Sartor also piled up 20 points and five assists, while Justin Simones paired 17 points with six rebounds. Hudson Dillon added a robust stat line of seven points, nine assists and six rebounds, as did Aaron Huerta with six points, six rebounds and six assists.