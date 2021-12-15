...POTENTIALLY HISTORIC HIGH WIND EVENT TONIGHT...
.A very powerful low pressure system will track through later today
and this evening. Damaging winds with gusts of 60 to 65 mph are
likely across all of the Upper Mississippi River Valley tonight.
In addition, a line of severe thunderstorms will develop along a
very fast moving cold front early this evening. This line of
thunderstorms could contain gusts in excess of 80 mph and some
embedded tornadoes across southern and eastern Minnesota into
western Wisconsin.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory,
visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...Sibley, Scott, Dakota, Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le
Sueur, Rice and Goodhue Counties.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 6
AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 9 AM CST
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous
driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread wind damage may also occur with
a line of thunderstorms early this evening. Some wind gusts may
exceed 80 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
