green machine

After snow canceled plans for wrestling Saturday, the Faribault Green Machine Youth Wrestling team had six wrestlers compete Sunday in Chanhassen with Leo Purfeerst and Grady Anderson winning the championship in their bracket. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Leo Purfeerest and Blake Anderson. Pictured in the back row from left to right are Dominic Elwood, Jameson Davidson and Grady Anderson. Not pictured: Wyatt Wasilowski. (Photo courtesy of Jason Tobin)

