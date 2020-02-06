Section 1A semifinal: No. 3 Austin (12-12) at No. 2 Faribault (18-5), 7 p.m., Faribault Ice Arena.
Recent history: The Falcons went 2-0 against the Packers this season with a 5-1 in Austin on Dec. 27 and a 3-2 win in Faribault on Jan. 4.
Recent results: Although the Falcons finished their season with a stronger record than the Packers, Faribault enters the playoffs having lost three of its last six, albeit the losses came against some tough competition. Faribault lost to Rochester Lourdes, which earned the No. 1 seed in Section 1A, by a score of 4-0 on Jan. 10, then lost a 6-1 game on Jan. 20 against co-Big 9 Conference champ Owatonna.
The Falcons responded to the back-to-back losses by winning three in a row, cruising past Worthington 7-1 on Jan. 23, routing Rochester Mayo 9-1 on Jan. 25 and then beating Mankato West 5-2 on Jan. 30.
Faribault played a final regular season game last Friday against the Hudson (Wis.) and fell by a score of 5-2.
The Packers, meanwhile, finished the regular season with an overall record of 11-12 and went 7-11 against their Big 9 foes. Austin finished the season strong, however, winning five of its final six games ahead of an 8-1 win Wednesday in the Section 1A quarterfinals against Waseca.
1. Now having won six of their last seven, the Packers are still the underdogs heading into their matchup with the Falcons. Austin knows it can compete with Faribault, however, as the Packers took a 2-0 lead into the third period the last time the two teams met before watching the Falcons rattle off three consecutive goals — including two in the final five minutes. The Packers were nearly even with the Falcons in shots throughout the first two periods, and they’ll likely need to repeat that performance on Saturday in order to pull off the upset.
2. The Packers would also like to recreate their performance from Wednesday’s 8-1 win over Waseca, when eight different Packers scored. Alexis Stich led the way with a hat trick, but senior Jordyn McCormack and sophomore Kate Holtz have been the most formidable players on the Austin offense this season, with McCormack scoring 29 goals this season while Holtz scored 22. Holtz finished with one goal and four assists in the Packers’ win over the Bluejays, while Holtz added a goal and three assists of her own.
3. The Falcons will likely look to senior Olivia Williamson to lead the team, just as she’s done all season. Williamson finished the regular season with 39 goals (sixth most in the state) along with 30 assists, good enough for an impressive point total of 69. Abigail Goodwin also had a terrific season with 24 goals, while Haley Lang scored 17, Rylie Starkson finished with 13 and Ashley Rost chipped in nine. Senior goalie Mikayla Bohner finished the regular season 16-5 between the pipes with a 1.71 goals against average and a .933 save percentage, which is seventh in the state.