The Bethlehem girls basketball team dropped a tough Friday night home game against Class A’s No. 7 team, Blooming Prairie.
The Awesome Blossoms led the Cardinals 21-13 at halftime but dominated the second half, outscoring BA 32-8 on their way to a 53-21 win.
Huerta was also the Cards’ leading scorer on Friday with eight points, followed by Malia Hunt with five and Grace Ashely and Lindsay Hanson with four each.
Ashely and Hanson each had four rebounds in the game, as did Kate Trump, and Hanson also contributed four steals and two blocks.