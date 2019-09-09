There's defending home court, and there's defending home court the way Waterville-Elysian-Morristown did on Friday.
WEM (9-1) beat all six opponents in sweeps of best-of-three set matches. No team scored more than the 17 Grand Meadow did.
"Overall it was a very good day for our team. Toryn Richards collected her 1,000th career dig during the last match. Toryn has worked hard to improve her defensive play. She is a tremendous athlete and can cover a great deal of the court. I'm proud of her for reaching the 1,000 dig milestone," said WEM coach Crystal Lamont.
"Ellie Ready did a fantastic job serving and setting throughout the tournament. She led our team in ace serves while also serving at a high percentage level. I was very pleased with our .484 hitting percentage. Our hitters were making smart choices and executing well today. It was fun to watch."
Richards hit .532, Delaney Donahue .552 and Kylie Pittmann .451. The three combined for 118 of 156 kills on the day.
The Class A No. 5 Buccaneers have a rematch 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Tri-City United (6-7), a team they beat 25-12, 25-6 in match one on Saturday.
Team standings — 1. WEM 6-0, 2. Nova Classical Academy 5-1, 3. Tri-City United 3-3, 4. Grand Meadow 3-3, 5. Cleveland 2-4, 6. Minnesota Valley Lutheran 2-4, 7. St. Clair 0-6
WEM scores — vs. TCU 25-12, 25-6; WEM vs. SC 25-13, 25-12; WEM vs. MVL 25-3, 25-6; WEM vs. GM 25-12, 25-17; WEM vs. CL 25-9, 25-14; WEM beat Nova 25-9, 25-14
WEM individual cumulative statistics — Kills: Toryn Richards 47; Delaney Donahue 36; Kylie Pittmann 35; Trista Hering 21; Alex Heuss 8; Lindsay Condon 4; Ellie Ready 3; Lily Grohman, Allison Rients 1 … Assists: Ready 132; Donahue 4; Rients 3; Heuss, Richards 2; Autumn Taylor, Ella Michael, Hering 1 … Digs: Richards 55; Donahue, Pittmann 41; Rients 25; Ready 23; Taylor 18; Hering 11; Heuss 2; Condon 1 … Aces: Ready 16; Pittmann, Taylor 9; Richards, Donahue; Rients 8; Condon 1 … Blocks: Hering 12; Richards, Heuss 3; Ready, Pittmann 2; Grohman, Donahue 1