Faribault boys hockey coach Dean Weasler knew the Falcons would be in for a tough challenge on Thursday night at Dodge County, especially when it came to trying to slow down the Wildcats’ top scorer, sophomore Brody Lamb.
Sure enough, Lamb had a good night, while Faribault unfortunately didn’t. Lamb scored three goals for the Wildcats and Carl Schutz added two of his own, pushing Dodge County to a 5-2 lead after 44 minutes of playing time.
The Falcons managed to get one goal back over the final seven minutes but ultimately couldn’t catch the Wildcats and fell by a score of 5-3.
Next Up: Faribault (11-4-2) hosts Rochester Mayo (4-12-1) on Saturday evening at 7:15 p.m. The Spartans are just 2-6 against Big 9 foes while the Falcons remain 4-2-2 in the conference standings.
