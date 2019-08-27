Minnesota high school football schedule, week 1
Aug. 23
Rush City 22, Mesabi East 14
WEDNESDAY
St. Paul Como Park at Minneapolis Washburn, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
Brooklyn Center at St. Paul Humboldt, 5 p.m.
Onamia at Silver Bay, 5 p.m.
Red Lake County at Red Lake, 5 p.m.
Cambridge-Isanti at Duluth East, 6 p.m.
Cook County at Ogilvie, 6 p.m.
East Grand Forks at Crookston, 6 p.m.
Minneapolis Southwest at St. Paul Highland Park, 6 p.m.
St. Agnes at Minneapolis Edison, 6 p.m.
Aitkin at Duluth Denfeld, 6:30 p.m.
Bloomington Kennedy at Fridley, 6:30 p.m.
Adrian at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 7 p.m.
Albany at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m.
Anoka at White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Badger-Greenbush/Middle River at Fertile-Beltrami, 7 p.m.
Belle Plaine at Jordan, 7 p.m.
Bemidji at Andover, 7 p.m.
Blackduck at Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke, 7 p.m.
Blaine at Wayzata, 7 p.m.
Blue Earth Area at Maple River, 7 p.m.
Braham at Pine City, 7 p.m.
Brainerd at Elk River, 7 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville at Rothsay, 7 p.m.
Breck at Minneapolis South, 7 p.m.
Burnsville at Mounds View, 7 p.m.
Canby at Sleepy Eye, 7 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.
Centennial at Edina, 7 p.m.
Chanhassen at Bloomington Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Chaska at St. Louis Park, 7 p.m.
Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.
Coon Rapids at St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m.
Cretin-Derham Hall at Osseo, 7 p.m.
Crosby-Ironton at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.
East Ridge at Champlin Park, 7 p.m.
Eden Prairie at Roseville Area, 7 p.m.
Edgerton/Ellsworth at Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 7 p.m.
Farmington at Stillwater, 7 p.m.
Fergus Falls at Rocori, 7 p.m.
Forest Lake at Tartan, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Big Lake, 7 p.m.
Hayfield at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.
Henry Sibley at Hastings, 7 p.m.
Hermantown at Moose Lake-Willow River, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest Lutheran at Ortonville, 7 p.m.
Hills-Beaver Creek at Heron lake-Okabena/Fulda, 7 p.m.
Hopkins at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
International Falls at North Woods, 7 p.m.
Irondale at Park Center, 7 p.m.
Kimball Area at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m.
Kittson County Central at Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, 7 p.m.
Lakeville North at Woodbury, 7 p.m.
Lakeville South at Totino-Grace, 7 p.m.
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Maple Grove at St. Michael-Albertville, 7 p.m.
Minneota at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 7 p.m.
Minnetonka at Eastview, 7 p.m.
Moorhead at Rogers, 7 p.m.
Mound Westonka at Holy Family, 7 p.m.
Mountain Lake Area at Red Rock Central, 7 p.m.
New London-Spicer at Milaca, 7 p.m.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at Jackson County Central, 7 p.m.
New Ulm Cathedral at Dawson-Boyd, 7 p.m.
Nicollet at Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
North Branch at Mora, 7 p.m.
Park Christian at Laporte, 7 p.m.
Park of Cottage Grove at Mahtomedi, 7 p.m.
Pillager at Pequot Lakes, 7 p.m.
Providence Academy at St. Anthony, 7 p.m.
Redwood Valley at New Ulm, 7 p.m.
Rochester John Marshall at Mankato West, 7 p.m.
Rochester Lourdes at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
Rosemount at Prior Lake, 7 p.m.
Rush City at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Shakopee at Eagan, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman, 7 p.m.
Spring Lake Park at Robbinsdale Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Lac qui Parle Valley, 7 p.m.
St. Peter at Sibley East, 7 p.m.
Tri-City United at Waseca, 7 p.m.
Underwood at Lake Park-Audubon, 7 p.m.
Upsala/Swanville at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 7 p.m.
Waconia at Robbinsdale Cooper, 7 p.m.
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7 p.m.
Warroad at Roseau, 7 p.m.
Yellow Medicine East at Murray County Central, 7 p.m.
Spectrum at St. Cloud Cathedral, 7 p.m.
Nevis at Stephen-Argyle-Central, 7 p.m.
Maple Lake at Royalton, 7 p.m.
Northern Freeze at Win-E-Mac, 7 p.m.
Ely at Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7 p.m.
Parkers Prairie at Minnewaska, 7 p.m.
Mesabi East at Chisholm, canceled
FRIDAY
Hancock at United North Central, 2 p.m.
Minneapolis North at St. Paul Johnson, 4 p.m.
Minneapolis Henry at St. Paul Central, 5 p.m.
United South Central at Fillmore Central, 5 p.m.
Academy Force at St. Paul Harding, 7 p.m.
Annandale at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 7 p.m.
Austin at Faribault, 7 p.m.
Bagley at Fosston, 7 p.m.
Barnesville at Ada-Borup, 7 p.m.
Barnum at Deer River, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Academy at Mayer Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Blooming Prairie at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at Madelia, 7 p.m.
Cherry at Lake of the Woods, 7 p.m.
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Bertha-Hewitt, 7 p.m.
Concordia Academy at Minneapolis Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Esko at Proctor, 7 p.m.
Floodwood at Cromwell-Wright, 7 p.m.
Foley at Pierz, 7 p.m.
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at St. James, 7 p.m.
Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7 p.m.
Hibbing at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 7 p.m.
Hill City/Northland at McGregor, 7 p.m.
Kasson-Mantorville at Mankato East, 7 p.m.
Kingsland at Grand Meadow, 7 p.m.
Lanesboro at Mabel-Canton, 7 p.m.
Lewiston-Altura at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7 p.m.
Little Falls at Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m.
Lyle-Pacelli at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7 p.m.
MACCRAY at Wabasso, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Fairmont, 7 p.m.
Martin County West at Windom, 7 p.m.
Melrose at Sauk Centre, 7 p.m.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran at Lakeview, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Becker, 7 p.m.
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at Benson, 7 p.m.
New Prague at Byron, 7 p.m.
New York Mill at Pine River-Backus, 7 p.m.
North St. Paul at Hill-Murray, 7 p.m.
Northfield at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.
Nortwood Young America at Le Sueur-Henderson, 7 p.m.
Orono at Benilde-St. Margaret's, 7 p.m.
Ottertail Central at Park Rapids, 7 p.m.
Paynesville at Montevideo, 7 p.m.
Perham at Breckenridge, 7 p.m.
Pipestone Area at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 7 p.m.
Renville County West at Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 7 p.m.
Richfield at St. Croix Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Rochester Century at Owatonna, 7 p.m.
Rockford at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m.
Sartell-St. Stephen at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Delano, 7 p.m.
Simley at DeLaSalle, 7 p.m.
St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake at Columbia Heights, 7 p.m.
South St. Paul at Academy of Holy Angels, 7 p.m.
Southland at Houston, 7 p.m.
St. Charles at Lake City, 7 p.m.
St. Clair/Mankato Loyola at Medford, 7 p.m.
St. Cloud Tech at Hutchinson, 7 p.m.
St. Francis at St. Cloud Apollo, 7 p.m.
Staples-Motley at Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m.
Triton at Stewartville, 7 p.m.
Two Harbors at Cloquet, 7 p.m.
Verndale at Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, 7 p.m.
Walker-Hackenack-Akeley at Pelican Rapids, 7 p.m.
Winona at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.
Winona Cotter at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7 p.m.
Worthington at Luverne, 7 p.m.
Zimmerman at Litchfield, 7 p.m.
Mahnomen/Waubun at Frazee, 7 p.m.
Polk County West at Cass Lake-Bena, 7 p.m.
Osakis at Browerville/Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at BOLD, 7 p.m.
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at Holdingford, 7 p.m.
Willmar at Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.
Hawley at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7 p.m.
Thief River Falls at West Central/Ashby, 7 p.m.
Chatfield at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7 p.m.
East Central at Eveleth-Gilbert, 7 p.m.
Red Wing at Caledonia, 7 p.m.
Northeast Range at Big Fork, 7 p.m.
South Ridge at Carlton, 7 p.m.
Isle at Kelliher/Northome, 7 p.m.