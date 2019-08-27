Minnesota high school football schedule, week 1

Aug. 23

Rush City 22, Mesabi East 14

WEDNESDAY

St. Paul Como Park at Minneapolis Washburn, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Brooklyn Center at St. Paul Humboldt, 5 p.m.

Onamia at Silver Bay, 5 p.m.

Red Lake County at Red Lake, 5 p.m.

Cambridge-Isanti at Duluth East, 6 p.m.

Cook County at Ogilvie, 6 p.m.

East Grand Forks at Crookston, 6 p.m.

Minneapolis Southwest at St. Paul Highland Park, 6 p.m.

St. Agnes at Minneapolis Edison, 6 p.m.

Aitkin at Duluth Denfeld, 6:30 p.m.

Bloomington Kennedy at Fridley, 6:30 p.m.

Adrian at Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 7 p.m.

Albany at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 7 p.m.

Anoka at White Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Badger-Greenbush/Middle River at Fertile-Beltrami, 7 p.m.

Belle Plaine at Jordan, 7 p.m.

Bemidji at Andover, 7 p.m.

Blackduck at Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke, 7 p.m.

Blaine at Wayzata, 7 p.m.

Blue Earth Area at Maple River, 7 p.m.

Braham at Pine City, 7 p.m.

Brainerd at Elk River, 7 p.m.

Brandon-Evansville at Rothsay, 7 p.m.

Breck at Minneapolis South, 7 p.m.

Burnsville at Mounds View, 7 p.m.

Canby at Sleepy Eye, 7 p.m.

Cannon Falls at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.

Centennial at Edina, 7 p.m.

Chanhassen at Bloomington Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Chaska at St. Louis Park, 7 p.m.

Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 7 p.m.

Coon Rapids at St. Thomas Academy, 7 p.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall at Osseo, 7 p.m.

Crosby-Ironton at Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m.

East Ridge at Champlin Park, 7 p.m.

Eden Prairie at Roseville Area, 7 p.m.

Edgerton/Ellsworth at Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 7 p.m.

Farmington at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Fergus Falls at Rocori, 7 p.m.

Forest Lake at Tartan, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Big Lake, 7 p.m.

Hayfield at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, 7 p.m.

Henry Sibley at Hastings, 7 p.m.

Hermantown at Moose Lake-Willow River, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest Lutheran at Ortonville, 7 p.m.

Hills-Beaver Creek at Heron lake-Okabena/Fulda, 7 p.m.

Hopkins at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

International Falls at North Woods, 7 p.m.

Irondale at Park Center, 7 p.m.

Kimball Area at Eden Valley-Watkins, 7 p.m.

Kittson County Central at Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, 7 p.m.

Lakeville North at Woodbury, 7 p.m.

Lakeville South at Totino-Grace, 7 p.m.

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity at Randolph, 7 p.m.

Maple Grove at St. Michael-Albertville, 7 p.m.

Minneota at Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 7 p.m.

Minnetonka at Eastview, 7 p.m.

Moorhead at Rogers, 7 p.m.

Mound Westonka at Holy Family, 7 p.m.

Mountain Lake Area at Red Rock Central, 7 p.m.

New London-Spicer at Milaca, 7 p.m.

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva at Jackson County Central, 7 p.m.

New Ulm Cathedral at Dawson-Boyd, 7 p.m.

Nicollet at Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

North Branch at Mora, 7 p.m.

Park Christian at Laporte, 7 p.m.

Park of Cottage Grove at Mahtomedi, 7 p.m.

Pillager at Pequot Lakes, 7 p.m.

Providence Academy at St. Anthony, 7 p.m.

Redwood Valley at New Ulm, 7 p.m.

Rochester John Marshall at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Rochester Lourdes at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.

Rosemount at Prior Lake, 7 p.m.

Rush City at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Shakopee at Eagan, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman, 7 p.m.

Spring Lake Park at Robbinsdale Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Lac qui Parle Valley, 7 p.m.

St. Peter at Sibley East, 7 p.m.

Tri-City United at Waseca, 7 p.m.

Underwood at Lake Park-Audubon, 7 p.m.

Upsala/Swanville at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 7 p.m.

Waconia at Robbinsdale Cooper, 7 p.m.

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo at Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7 p.m.

Warroad at Roseau, 7 p.m.

Yellow Medicine East at Murray County Central, 7 p.m.

Spectrum at St. Cloud Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Nevis at Stephen-Argyle-Central, 7 p.m.

Maple Lake at Royalton, 7 p.m.

Northern Freeze at Win-E-Mac, 7 p.m.

Ely at Mountain Iron-Buhl, 7 p.m.

Parkers Prairie at Minnewaska, 7 p.m.

Mesabi East at Chisholm, canceled

FRIDAY

Hancock at United North Central, 2 p.m.

Minneapolis North at St. Paul Johnson, 4 p.m.

Minneapolis Henry at St. Paul Central, 5 p.m.

United South Central at Fillmore Central, 5 p.m.

Academy Force at St. Paul Harding, 7 p.m.

Annandale at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 7 p.m.

Austin at Faribault, 7 p.m.

Bagley at Fosston, 7 p.m.

Barnesville at Ada-Borup, 7 p.m.

Barnum at Deer River, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Academy at Mayer Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Blooming Prairie at Rushford-Peterson, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at Madelia, 7 p.m.

Cherry at Lake of the Woods, 7 p.m.

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley at Bertha-Hewitt, 7 p.m.

Concordia Academy at Minneapolis Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

Esko at Proctor, 7 p.m.

Floodwood at Cromwell-Wright, 7 p.m.

Foley at Pierz, 7 p.m.

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop at St. James, 7 p.m.

Goodhue at Wabasha-Kellogg, 7 p.m.

Hibbing at Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 7 p.m.

Hill City/Northland at McGregor, 7 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at Mankato East, 7 p.m.

Kingsland at Grand Meadow, 7 p.m.

Lanesboro at Mabel-Canton, 7 p.m.

Lewiston-Altura at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 7 p.m.

Little Falls at Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m.

Lyle-Pacelli at LeRoy-Ostrander, 7 p.m.

MACCRAY at Wabasso, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Fairmont, 7 p.m.

Martin County West at Windom, 7 p.m.

Melrose at Sauk Centre, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran at Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Becker, 7 p.m.

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta at Benson, 7 p.m.

New Prague at Byron, 7 p.m.

New York Mill at Pine River-Backus, 7 p.m.

North St. Paul at Hill-Murray, 7 p.m.

Northfield at Rochester Mayo, 7 p.m.

Nortwood Young America at Le Sueur-Henderson, 7 p.m.

Orono at Benilde-St. Margaret's, 7 p.m.

Ottertail Central at Park Rapids, 7 p.m.

Paynesville at Montevideo, 7 p.m.

Perham at Breckenridge, 7 p.m.

Pipestone Area at Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial, 7 p.m.

Renville County West at Cedar Mountain-Comfrey, 7 p.m.

Richfield at St. Croix Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Rochester Century at Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m.

Sartell-St. Stephen at Chisago Lakes, 7 p.m.

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Delano, 7 p.m.

Simley at DeLaSalle, 7 p.m.

St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake at Columbia Heights, 7 p.m.

South St. Paul at Academy of Holy Angels, 7 p.m.

Southland at Houston, 7 p.m.

St. Charles at Lake City, 7 p.m.

St. Clair/Mankato Loyola at Medford, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud Tech at Hutchinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis at St. Cloud Apollo, 7 p.m.

Staples-Motley at Wadena-Deer Creek, 7 p.m.

Triton at Stewartville, 7 p.m.

Two Harbors at Cloquet, 7 p.m.

Verndale at Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, 7 p.m.

Walker-Hackenack-Akeley at Pelican Rapids, 7 p.m.

Winona at Albert Lea, 7 p.m.

Winona Cotter at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 7 p.m.

Worthington at Luverne, 7 p.m.

Zimmerman at Litchfield, 7 p.m.

Mahnomen/Waubun at Frazee, 7 p.m.

Polk County West at Cass Lake-Bena, 7 p.m.

Osakis at Browerville/Eagle Valley, 7 p.m.

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at BOLD, 7 p.m.

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at Holdingford, 7 p.m.

Willmar at Detroit Lakes, 7 p.m.

Hawley at Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 7 p.m.

Thief River Falls at West Central/Ashby, 7 p.m.

Chatfield at Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 7 p.m.

East Central at Eveleth-Gilbert, 7 p.m.

Red Wing at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

Northeast Range at Big Fork, 7 p.m.

South Ridge at Carlton, 7 p.m.

Isle at Kelliher/Northome, 7 p.m.

