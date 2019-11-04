All quarterfinals will be played on Thursday. Class AAA matches are scheduled for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and Class A will follow at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Class AA teams will compete at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Streaming: School Space Media will livestream all championship matches at www.prepspotlight.tv, starting with the quarterfinals. There is no charge for viewing.
Tickets: Single session: $16 for adults and $10 for students. Daily passes: $26 for adults and $17 for students.
Gates open: 8 a.m. each day.
Game results: Posted on the League’s website at www.mshsl.org
Social media: Follow the WEM volleyball team on Twitter @NFNewsSports.
CLASS A QUARTERFINAL MATCH-UPS
• No. 1 Seed Minneota (30-3) vs. Greenway, Coleraine (26-4), 1 p.m. – The defending champions from Minneota return for their third consecutive appearance and 13th overall. The Vikings are in the hunt for their third title. In addition to last year, they also won in 2006. Greenway returns for the first time since 2001. This is the fifth appearance for the Raiders, who won one previous championship in 1985.
• No. 4 Seed Mounds Park Academy, St. Paul (25-4) vs. No. 5 Seed Fosston (28-6), 1 p.m. – Mounds Park Academy is making its debut appearance. The Greyhounds of Fosston are making their 12th appearance, but first since 2004. If they win, it would be their fourth title. They won previously in 2001, 2002, and 2004.
• No. 2 Seed Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (32-2) vs. Henning (23-5-2), 3 p.m. – Waterville-Elysian- Morristown is making its second appearance, but first since 2015. The Buccaneers also won their only championship in 2015. The Henning Hornets are making their first tournament appearance.
• No. 3 Seed Medford (24-8) vs. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (23-8), 3 p.m. – The Medford Tigers are making their second consecutive and overall appearance. They went home with the runner-up hardware last year. The Jaguars of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa return for their second consecutive appearance and sixth overall. They placed fourth in 2018.