Waterville-Elysian-Morristown’s Brant Melchert made a name for himself racking up yards and touchdowns as a running back and now he’ll be trying to stop them.
Melchert, who also played linebacker for the Buccaneers, signed a letter of intent Thursday to play at Rochester Community and Technical College in the fall.
“I thought this would be the closest fit,” Melchert said. “It’s kind of a business trip. I’m going to go there, work on my education and maybe venture up after that, see if I have any other offers after my two years are up.”
Melchert will play middle linebacker for the Yellowjackets, who finished 6-3 last season. RCTC hasn’t had a losing season since 1985 and won a national championship in 2000 and 2007. The Yellowjackets made a trip to the 2015 national championship game as well.
“They’re going to try to get you out to Division I, Division II, Division III,” Melchert said. “They’re trying to get you to go to the next level.”
Melchert will leave WEM with the sixth-most rushing yards in school history with 2,365. He averaged 6 yards a carry through his three years on varsity. He finished the 2019 season with 1,032 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Defensively, Melchert recorded 47 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, three sacks and had two fumble recoveries.
Melchert said he’d get a chance to play right away if he meets the standards that head coach Derrick Hintz and his staff have set for him. Those standards include adding more muscle and working on his speed.
Melchert, the 2019 Daily News' Area Football Player of the Year, attracted attention from Minnesota State University, Moorhead, Bemidji State University, Concordia University in St. Paul, University of Wisconsin, River Falls and Gustavus Adolphus but felt RCTC was the best fit for him. He hopes to get an offer from a bigger program in two years.