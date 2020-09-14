A typical season is sprinkled with tough losses that produce lessons and lead to future gains.
For the Faribault boys soccer team, however, those types of defeats have flooded the early part of its 2020 schedule, with the latest example coming Saturday in a 2-1 loss against Rochester Century at Bruce Smith Field in Faribault.
The takeaway? Even after a solid 5-2 victory at Red Wing two days prior, the Falcons didn't start Saturday's contest against the Rockets with any built-in advantage.
“I think it’s just understanding that each game is it’s own game and we can’t just assume because we played really well against Red Wing that we’ll play really well against these guys," Faribault boys soccer coach Brendan Cox said. "We have to make sure we’re staying focused in what we’re supposed to be doing and letting the game come to us instead of trying to force everything through. Today I think they really wanted to get off to a fast start, and they just pushed a little bit too hard and then couldn’t get the ship right after that.”
Rochester John Marshall scored first, when with 14 minutes and 50 seconds left in the first half the Rockets earned a penalty kick. Senior Lucas Fagan's initial shot was saved by Faribault's freshman goalie Christian Trujillo, but the rebound was blasted into the net by senior Ahmad Najya.
Then, with under four minutes remaining in the first half, Faribault senior Eddie Solis sprung free on a counter attack and, after dribbling nearly the length of the field, was able to deliver a through ball to freshman Cristian Escobar, who was able to sneak his shot past the charging goalie and tie the game with 3:48 left in the opening 40 minutes. It was Escobar's third goal in the last two games.
Najya scored the game-winning goal with 27:28 left in the game, however, when he was able to race past the Faribault defense and score on a breakaway.
The Falcons were able to create sustained offensive pressure throughout the final 10 minutes, but were unable to notch a game-tying goal.
“We just couldn’t get stuff on target," Cox said. "We couldn’t get passes strung together and the passes just seemed a little off today. It’s stuff we can work with as we keep moving on, but they dug in and battled hard to keep it there and fought to the very end. We had a couple really good chances there at the very end to level it up.”
An additional takeaway from Saturday's loss is the necessity to not allow an opponent to drastically change the game's style of play. In the win at Red Wing, Faribault was able to dictate the pace, move the ball around and break out offensively.
Against the Rockets, the Falcons struggled to maintain prolonged stretches of possession, partially due to how physical the opposition played throughout the match.
"It was a physical game and I think they let that get into their heads and worried about that more than playing their game, stringing passes together and having fun," Cox said.
“Typically Big 9 games are more physical so we’re used to that, but this was much, much more physical and just looking for contact as opposed to playing the ball through," Cox continued. "It’s definitely a contrast from a team like Austin that moves the ball around. I think it was a little bit of a new experience and we couldn’t quite get it figured out in time to get stuff going.”