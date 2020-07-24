At multiple points this summer, Joel Olson has been sure he'll be overseeing a bursting fall sports calendar.
At numerous other points this summer, the Northfield High School Activities Director has also been sure that fall sports will look drastically different if not canceled entirely.
That feeling of unsteadiness defines the last two months for Olson and high school activities director across Minnesota, where the fate of fall sports and beyond remains unclear in the face of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.
"Every week I think I have an idea on what we might do, and every week I leave the meeting and go, 'I don't know what they're going to do,'" Olson said. "It's literally week to week,"
Soon, the answer will crystallize one way or the other. The Minnesota Department of Education will announce sometime next week whether Minnesota schools will operate with distance learning, in-person instruction or a hybrid of the two.
A week after that, the Minnesota State High School League will dictate the direction its members schools will take this fall. It's possible that fall practices will start as early as Aug. 17 across the state.
"As we're getting closer and closer, I'm feeling more stressed out about what this year might look like," Faribault High School Activities Director Keith Badger said. "We're just right at the last minute here, so I'm anxious to get some answer."
Both Olson and Badger started in their respective roles in the summer of 2018, while Olson lists 16 previous years as an activities director at East Ridge and Forest Lake, and Badger was previously an assistant activities director and the head football coach at New Richmond High School in Wisconsin.
In addition to their district-specific duties as activities directors, both have been participating in a weekly Zoom call with their Big 9 Conference counterparts in addition to the weekly statewide LEAD meetings digitally organized by the MSHSL.
"It kind of depends on the week," Badger said. "Some weeks have been very busy and some it just feels like we're waiting."
Endless questions
The lack of specific direction has meant there's more to plan for. Both Badger and Olson say they have developed loose plans for their departments based on which of the three return to school scenarios are announced next week by the Minnesota Department of Education.
One of the sticking points might be who's allowed to practice with who. If a student is in a pod of classmates from the morning's history class through afternoon's calculus class, how much larger can their pod and points of exposure grow to when he or she steps onto the field for practice?
For sports like football, where varsity teams are typically made up of primarily upperclassmen, reducing pod sizes might be a theoretically easier task. But for others that list down to seventh and eighth graders as part of their varsity rosters, the exposure can grow exponentially.
"That'll be a challenge with some of those program that have seventh to 12th graders," Badger said. "That'll be a challenge, too, with our middle school kids. What do middle school sports look like? That will be part of that conversation in the weeks we have to prepare. Each one of those programs, the coaches are the expert on that kind of stuff so we'll have to take a deep dive on what that looks like. The truth is the Big 9 ADs will have been communicating about this stuff, so we'll meet as a group as well and share some of these ideas."
Moving forward from practices to games, the different scenarios continue to grow.
If full seasons aren't possible, do schools revert to conference-only schedules? Will areas of the state that are so far less effected by COVID-19 be able to play while the more severely hit metro area is forced to sit out?
The possibility of flipping sports seasons has also been discussed, so the tough-to-socially-distance football and indoor volleyball buy more time until the spring while the more naturally socially distant sports like baseball, softball and golf can play in the fall, but that's still just the start of the hypothetical scenarios that have been bandied.
"Then it comes to transportation and how you're going to get teams to places when you have certain maximum number of kids on the bus," Olson said. "Then who's checking the kids in your program and who's screening them, and who's screening the kids from the other school and what happens if a student or a coach tests positive? What's the protocol? Do you shut down just those groups of kids that were working with that kid, or do you shut down the team? If we are playing, you have to let that other team know and you have to forfeit because you can't bring your team over there. It's all these 'What Ifs?'"
Upcoming clarity
Soon enough, the theorizing will stop and some of these ideas will be executed.
While the first announcement is coming for the Minnesota of Department of Education next week, Badger believes the MSHSL determination the following week will carry the most weight.
"I think the Department of Education information is going to be sort of anti-climatic for us in activities," Badger said, "because we're going to have to wait another week for the state high school league task forces to wrap up their meetings and give directions to us on what we can and cannot do. Unless (Minnesota Gov. Tim) Walz comes out and says, 'Buildings are closed, there will be no activities,' — then we'll know and it's a done deal."
The MSHSL announcement, scheduled for Aug. 4, has the potential to kick start a mad dash to the starting line of fall sports. Throughout the uncertainty, many schools — including Faribault and Northfield — have suspended registration for fall sports to avoid the hassle of issuing potential refunds after a cancellation.
In the period from the Aug. 4 announcement to the scheduled first day of practices Aug. 17, schools will process all registrations for fall sports while also inputting any necessary safety precautions. Olson and Badger will also both sit down with coaches for regularly-scheduled preseason meetings that now have a bit more on the agenda.
"If we are able to get going on the 17th, then we have to start planning for what those practices are going to look like and how we're going to keep kids in pods," Badger said. "If we're starting on the 17th, practices for everyone are going to look really different. That will also have some impact on what a school day looks like."
Even if that flurry leading up to the start of fall sports sounds like a headache that likely won't abate until until these types of discussions are a distant dot in the rear view mirror, it's a welcome replacement from the current dilemmas.
"I'm just hopeful that all kids get to participate and we don't cancel seasons," Badger said. "We got kids back in our buildings to work out, and it was really good. It was good for everyone to see each other and work out and feel some sense of normalcy. I think we're all just keeping our fingers crossed that we can participate in some capacity. What that looks like we'll just have to wait and see."