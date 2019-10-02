When I was making the move from Fargo, aka the frozen tundra and flattest place known to man, I was told that Minnesota fall weather was can’t-miss type of stuff. And, while I don’t doubt my friends' integrity in using that as a way to convince me to move here, I haven’t been able to experience the infamous fall weather because it hasn’t stopped raining since the moment I arrived.
I’m sure there are beautiful, autumn-colored lines of trees somewhere I’m missing out on. I’m sure there are fun events I’m missing out in Faribault because when I see rain outside my apartment window, I plop on my couch for another episode of "The Office." If you ever see me around town and want to chat Michael Scott or Dwight Schrute lingo with me, please do. I’ve watched the series more than 20 times, which is roughly the equivalent of 55 full 24-hour days. The worst part is I’m pretty proud of it.
Anyway, the rain.
Faribault High School alone has postponed and rescheduled a middle school football game, middle school soccer game, two girls soccer games, and one boys soccer game within the last month due to rain.
The girls soccer game against Winona was canceled after two attempts to play, the first on Tuesday, Sept. 24 and the second Monday, Sept. 30. The boys game at Winona was played into the early part of the second half before being called. Fortunately for the players, Minnesota State High School League rules say a game is official once the second half begins, so they came away with a 2-1 game-shortened win.
You know the sweet ole’ nursery rhyme to sing when the rain is pouring down outside? In the case you don’t, here it is:
“Rain, rain go away
Come again another day.
Rain, rain go away
Little Johnny wants to play.”
You wouldn’t believe it, but there’s a lot to unpack here.
Fist, in asking the rain to come again another day, I would prefer it to be in the frozen form. During the winter, when it’s below zero and events move indoors, so my fingers don’t freeze off when attempting to take pictures of deserving area athletes. I don’t think I’m asking for too much here, although I’m sure homeowners would take rain over snow-filled driveways.
Second, “Little Johnny” here suggests to be the area sports teams who just want to play. And, of much lesser importance to you: If they don’t play, I can’t write. And gosh darn it, I have newspaper space to fill!
*raises glass*
To hoping the rain lets up so we can experience beautiful fall weather in the great state of Minnesota!
I’m Dan Slaubaugh and this is your Slaubaugh’s Scoop
Thanks for reading. Have a wonderful Thursday.