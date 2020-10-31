Junior quarterback Hunter Nelson and the Faribault offense had little trouble picking apart the Austin defense in the first half Friday night in Austin.
Three total first-half touchdowns from Nelson, plus a rushing score via senior running back Alex Garnder and a kickoff return for a touchdown by junior Zach Slinger, provided the Falcons with a 29-point halftime lead and the foundation for a 48-7 victory.
On its first offensive drive of the game, Faribault (2-2) took advantage of the good field position provided by an interception from sophomore Ian Ehlers to march 54 yards in 11 plays to score with Nelson's 1-yard quarterback keeper with 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Packers (1-3) responded with a touchdown on their next drive, but it was the only time they scored Friday. Sparked by Slinger's return for a touchdown on the ensuing kickoff, Faribault rattled off 41 consecutive points to finish the game.
In addition to Nelson's 11 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns, he also completed 7 of 11 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Carter Breitenfeldt hauled in three receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown, junior AJ Worrall caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown and senior John Palmer turned his only reception into a 9-yard touchdown.
On the ground, Gardner paced the Falcons with 109 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, while junior Matthias Lenway added 34 yards on eight carries and Ehlers provided 18 yards on three carries.
Palmer spearheaded the defensive effort with six tackles, including a pair behind the line of scrimmage, while Ehlers and senior Gael Ramirez finished with an interception apiece. Austin managed only 137 yards of total offense, including just 24 rushing yards on 25 attempts.
The Falcons, meanwhile, racked up 226 total yards on the ground on 43 carries and possessed a 23-7 advantage in terms of first downs.
Faribault will be back at Bruce Smith Field on Thursday night against Winona (2-2), which is coming off a 49-20 defeat against Rochester Century.