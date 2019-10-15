3-and-out with the Goodhue Wildcats
The Knights enter Wednesday's game against Goodhue fresh off a 14-0 win over District Mid Southeast (White) Medford. With a 1-3 record in conference play, Kenyon-Wanamingo currently sits in fourth place in the district standings.
The Wildcats are riding a three-game winning streak, beating Medford, Bethlehem Academy and Randolph in the stretch. They’ll look to make it four straight in a 7 p.m. kickoff at home.
Goodhue, which fell to Blooming Prairie in the Section One, Class A championship last year, fields a relatively young team in four seniors and seven juniors.
When the Knights have the ball
Quarterback Luke Berg returned last week against Medford and helped guide the Knights to a win doing what he does best — limit turnovers, protect the football and play a penalty-free game. The junior broke the scoreless affair vs. Medford with a 2-yard touchdown run with 10:11 remaining in the third quarter.
The Knights look to turn the tide on Goodhue, a team they haven’t defeated in over a decade.
“They are a very good team that has been good for several years. They are a team that we’ve had troubles with over the years,” said K-W head coach Jake Wieme.
In a short week, K-W head coach Jake Wieme says the Knights won’t deviate too far from the ordinary offensive scheme.
“With a short week, we won’t be trying to reinvent the wheel or do anything too different. We’re going to try to continue to get better at what we do,” Wieme said. “Offensively, we will try to expose some areas where we have a mismatch but for the most part, the goal will be to continue to get better at what we do and make sure we’re not making mistakes. Control what we can control. Offensively and defensively, those front line guys, it will be important for them to control the trenches.”
When the Wildcats have the ball
The Cardinals will be poised to put pressure on Goodhue quarterback Sam Opsahl for four quarters. Getting him, as well as tailbacks Kyle Schoenfelder and Baxter O’ Reilly uncomfortable and out of rhythm could be the difference-maker in this game.
In containing a well-balanced Wildcats offense, BA would position themselves well to return home with a win and carry that into homecoming next week.
“Opsahl and Schoenfeld are very good. Those are two guys with great experience that they rely on heavily,” Wieme said. “Schoenfelder is a very gifted athlete. He’s probably the guy we need to contain most.”
Goodhue, on paper, doesn’t appear to be a scoring machine. During their three-game win streak, they scored 40 total points — indicative of them finding ways to win in other parts of the game.
“Looking at Goodhue’s last several games, they’ve been a team that has been in close games and know how to win in those close games,’ Wieme said. “That’s something we are going to have to do if we want to get a win on Wednesday.”
Key to the game
Line play. Whoever can control the line of scrimmage will have a healthy recipe for success Friday.
Coach says
“We’ll see if we have a spot where we can exploit them in the passing game, but running has been our bread and butter. I think it will probably continue to be this week.” — K-W head coach Jake Wieme