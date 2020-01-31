Faribault hosted Owatonna for a swimming & diving dual Thursday evening, with the Huskies winning the competition by a score of 96-79.
Although the Falcons didn’t come away with the win, they still generated plenty of highlights, including James Ohlemann’s lifetime best score of 230.95 in the 1-meter diving competition (which earned him first place), as well as a first place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay in which Faribault’s team of Reilly Akemann, Tanner Longshore, Mitchell Hanson and Will Tuma dropped their time again, finishing the race in 1:36.57 – eight tenths of a second ahead of the second-place team from Owatonna.
Faribault’s four seniors – Akemann, Hanson and Tuma along with Calvin Gutzmann – were recognized during the competition, which also doubled as senior night.
“It was a good meet for us, and we had some quality times,” Faribault coach Charlie Fuller said. “Our varsity has now started their tapers and we look forward to swimming faster as we go through the Big 9 Conference and section meets.”
Tuma took first place by more than eight seconds in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 1:58.49, while Longshore came in second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:22.69.
Akemann took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.04 and also placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.41, just one hundredth of a second behind Owatonna’s Fletcher Schulz. Tuma came in third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 54 seconds flat.
Longshore and James Hoisington finished first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke, while the team of Akemann, Tuma, Hanson and Longshore won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:45.19.