A slow start was quickly negated by timely scoring from Matthew Croke and Justin Simones to help the Bethlehem Academy boys basketball team claim a 58-50 victory against LeRoy-Ostrander.
LeRoy-Ostrander jumped out to a 9-0 lead, before the Cardinals surged ahead for a 26-18 halftime advantage.
Simones finished with a team-high 21 points — 12 of which came on the first half, while Croke added 16 points thanks to five made 3-pointers. Simones also grabbed 10 rebounds, with nine coming off the offensive glass.
Charlie King added nine points and Aaron Huerta supplies seven points, while Hudson Dillon grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists and swiped two steals.
"It was a good but tough game tonight," Bethlehem Academy coach Ed Friesen said. "LeRoy-Ostrander gave us some gritty, physical play and we responded well to it, especially down the stretch.
"Aaron Huerta had a big block shot as well as taking a charge in the 2nd half, which were both big momentum plays for us. Aaron also had a couple of clutch free throws in the closing minutes."
Bethlehem Academy next hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo on Tuesday night.