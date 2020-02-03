Monday’s meeting between the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Buccaneers and the Bethlehem Academy Cardinals turned out to be a strong reflection of the season each team is having. In short, the Bucs were dominant, while the Cards struggled mightily.
The end result was WEM’s most lopsided win of the season thus far and was consequently BA’s worst loss of the season, with the Bucs steamrolling their way to a 91-39 win.
Thanks to a balanced, talented and dangerous offense, WEM (ranked No. 5 in Class 1A) was able to build a 58-20 halftime lead, which meant the second half was more or less relegated to practice minutes.
Charlie King led the Cardinals in scoring with 11 points, followed by Kade Robb with eight. Elliot Smith and Justin Simones chipped in four apiece, Bo Dienst and Jack Jandro each scored three, and Mitchell Schuenke and Sam Jandro scored two each.
Comparatively speaking, there was a night and day difference between each team’s performance at the free throw line as well as from outside the arc. WEM sunk 14 3-pointers in the game, and the Bucs also made 19 of 24 free throw attempts, but BA only made it to the free throw line four times and sunk just two of those attempts. The Cards also managed just three 3-pointers in the game.
Five WEM players reached double digits in points, including Grant McBroom, who led the team with 24 and didn’t miss a single one of his first seven shots.
Nick LeMeiux finished with a season-high 16 points, Domanik Paulson tallied 14, Cole Kokoschke scored 12 and Zack Sticken finished with 11.
Dylan Androli chipped in eight, sophomore Brady Nutter got some playing time in the second half and finished with four points and junior Colten Henry chipped in two points on a pair of free throws.
WEM is now 18-1 overall and 10-0 in the Gopher Conference, while Bethlehem Academy fell to 1-18 overall and 0-10 in conference play.