The Faribault wrestling team put its undefeated record to the test Saturday at the Stillwater Pony Stampede Duals. The Falcons nearly improved to 12-0 with a near-upset of Class AAA’s 10-ranked team, Coon Rapids, but the Cardinals came from behind to win by a score of 36-35.
The Falcons jumped out to a 19-0 lead with wins in the first four weight classes, highlighted by JT Hausen pinning Coon Rapids’ Jacob Benson-Vick in 1:22 in the 106-pound matchup and Isaac Yetzer pinning Isreal Madimba in 1:20 at 120.
But the Cardinals battled back, starting with Nick Lattery’s win in the 132-pound matchup. Riley Stoltz (138) gave Faribault another six points by pinning Johnny Soto in a five-minute battle to make the score 25-6, but the Falcons got only 10 more points after that: six from a Bryce Nolen win in the 152-pound matchup when he pinned Dalan Jones in 2:52, and four from Josh Oathoudt’s 9-1 major decision win over Zach Thomas in the 170-pound matchup.
Coon Rapids’ wrestlers pinned Faribault in the 145, 160 and 220-pound matchups, and the Cardinals also won narrow contests at 182 and 195. Jayden Van Vickle (182) edged Marcos Ramirez 11-7 in an overtime match, which cut Faribault’s lead to 35-21, but Cardinals’ wrestlers Eric Ramos (195) and Riley Hargrave (220) sealed the deal. Ramos edged Faribault’s Dylan Lippert in a 4-3 decision, while Hargrave pinned Gabe Shatskikha in 1:04.
That made the score 35-30, but the Falcons were open in the heavyweight category, which gave six points to Coon Rapids and allowed the Cardinals to eke out a 36-35 win.
The Falcons fared much better against St. Paul’s Highland Park, cruising to a 68-9 victory. They then rolled past Mahtomedi 51-27 to finish the duals in fifth place. Faribault is now 13-1 on the season.