Conditions for hitting weren't great. Ryan Bell didn't make them any easier.
Bell tossed a shortened complete game no-hitter in host Northfield's 10-0 mercy rule win in five innings against Faribault on Tuesday at Northfield High School.
"I was really happy with Ryan’s performance," said Northfield coach Mark Auge. "He did a great job and just when we needed him. We had a couple games over the weekend and then we had a game Friday so we were a little short on pitching, so Ryan did just what we needed him to do."
The sun was shining at Northfield High School, but a wind chill below 40 degrees kept the ball from exploding off the bat.
Faribault's lone baserunners came via a Jordan Nawrocki walk in the first inning and Cade McCusker reaching on an infield error in the fourth. The Falcons did not advance a runner past second base.
Bell said he was looking forward to competing against the team's Rice County rivals. It was the senior's first start on the mound and second appearance of the young season.
"Going into it I had pretty high expectations," Bell, a Century College commit, said. "I was looking to dominate on the mound, that’s kind of the mindset I have. I was really excited; I was anxious for this game for a while, the Faribault-Northfield rivalry."
Northfield (5-1, 4-1 Big 9) led wire to wire. The Raiders plated a run in the first inning on a groundout by Ethan Lanthier to score Gunnar Benson.
Faribault starting pitcher John Palmer bounced back with a 1-2-3 frame with two strikeouts in the second inning. He exited without recording an out in the third as the Raiders collected their first hits of the game with a triple from Coledon Rataj and an RBI single from Tate Journell. A walk and a 2-0 count prompted Faribault coach Charlie Lechtenberg to make the switch to Braeden Mensing.
He allowed one run to come in charged to Palmer and another on a Lanthier single that scored Joey Malecha.
Still within shouting distance down 4-0, two of five Faribault errors came with two outs in the bottom to help Northfield put up four more runs in the fifth inning. Malecha drove in two runs on a single and Lanthier singled in another against Hunter Nelson.
Bell faced the minimum batters over the last four innings as McCusker was caught stealing third base on a ball in the dirt in the fifth inning. He mixed in offspeed pitches well early in the game and leaned on his fastball late.
A pair of walks, a Rataj single and more fielding miscues, all with no outs, allowed the Raiders to walk off with the win in the fifth inning.
Northfield improved to 8-0 against Faribault since joining the Big 9 Conference in the 2013-14 school year.
Northfield is next at Mankato East 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Cougars are ranked No. 6 in the April 15 Minnesota High School Baseball Coaches Association Class AAA rankings.
It's a litmus test for the Raiders, whose other game against ranked competition ended in a loss to Mankato West.
"I’m actually really excited with the start we’ve had so far," Bell said. "Even though we had one loss, it’s fine, we still have high expectations for the rest of the season."
Faribault will take on No. 5 Mankato West 6 p.m Thursday.